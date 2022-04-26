DES MOINES — For the first time this season, Makenzie Fischer did not finish with the lowest score on the course for the Ottumwa High School girls golf team.
Instead, it was Sydney Pickrell and Sadie Cook that led the charge to yet another CIML Metro conference dual win for the Bulldogs at Des Moines Lincoln. Pickrell and Cook each finished with rounds of 57 at Blank Golf Course with Pickrell erasing a four-shot deficit on the final hole, earning medalist honors on a card-off with her OHS teammate.
Ottumwa finished with a perfect 4-0 record in CIML Metro duals this season, beating three of the conference opponents away from home. The Bulldogs posted a team score of 232, beating the Railsplitters by 34 shots.
Fischer and Reece Bradford both finished right behind Pickrell and Cook, posting rounds of 59 for the Bulldogs. Madison Novak added a round of 63 while Makayla Brown fired a round of 64 to round out the balanced Ottumwa effort.
Maggie Brooks led Lincoln, finishing one stroke behind Cook and Pickrell with a round of 58. The Ottumwa junior varsity team posted a team round of 275 led by a round of 67 of Olivia Tippie, one stroke ahead of teammates Olivia Coram and Lilly Mitchell.
Ottumwa (8-16-1) will close out a second straight week with 18-hole tournaments on consecutive days. After playing at the Linda Bloom Invitational in Marshalltown on Thursday, the Bulldogs will tee it up at the Mount Pleasant Invitational on Friday afternoon.