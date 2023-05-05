OTTUMWA — The back nine used to be where Maura Peters would struggle.
"There were times last year where I would blow up on the back nine," Peters said.
On Thursday, the back nine at Fox Run Golf Course is where the Pleasant Valley senior thrived. For the second straight year, Peters would lead the Spartans to the team championship at the Corky Nydle Invitational recording birdies on the 10th, 12th and 14th holes to finish with an overall two-over par round of 74, improving by eight shots after enduring hot and humid conditions last year in Ottumwa to earn overall medalist honors with a round of 82.
"When I played last year, I didn't play well. It's a tricky golf course compared to the ones we play in the Quad Cities because you can't stand and hit driver off the tee and wedge into every green," Peters said of the course at the Ottumwa Golf and Social Club. "You've got to play a lot more real golf shots, hitting irons off the tee, and you've got to hit them straight to avoid the hazards. One bad shot and you may not even have a chance."
Having endured an 82 last year, Peters knew what to expect from a course that only seems to get tougher as the holes go along. Three bogeys and a double-bogey on the fifth hole left Peters with a five-over-par 40, tied for second two shots behind Spartan teammate Isabella Steele after the front nine.
"I had a really rough front nine and I knew the back nine was going to be harder," Peters said. "I just told myself that I was going to reset. I was just going to focus on hitting straight shots and hitting my targets. If I did that, I felt like things would go better. I also started making putts. I would love to shoot a lower score, but the course really is difficult and I feel like I was able to fight back."
As a team, Pleasant Valley made an eight-shot improvement from last year's winning total of 340 which ultimately proved to be good enough for an 81-shot margin of victory over Indianola. This year, the Spartans were pushed by Quad City neighbor North Scott as the Lancers collected the runner-up trophy with a round of 354 finishing 22 shots behind Pleasant Valley's winning team total of 323.
Three of the four individual championship medals also went back to the Quad Cities with Peters and Steele earning honors as the senior and junior class medalists. Steele finished second overall with a round of 82 while Adison Blevins led North Scott with a round of 83, earning freshman medalist honors.
"We had five scores under 90. We had two girls set their personal bests," Peters said. "That really puts us in a great spot for state. Most of the teams we're going against in Class 4A are shooting the scores the same as us. Everyone is improving, which is awesome to see. It was a much better day for golf."
Ottumwa finished seventh overall in their home tournament, posting a score of 430 finishing within five strokes of the scores posted by the team in their last two 18-hole meets. Lilly Mitchell led the Bulldogs at Fox Run on Thursday with a round of 104, carrying hopes of breaking 100 on to the back nine before enduring three tough holes that required the Bulldog senior to use up 23 shots to open the back nine.
"I can definitely find more than four or five strokes that I didn't need to have," Mitchell said. "I hit the ball too short. I wasn't ready for the slower greens. It's pretty close to my lowest 18-hole score of the season. I think I can break 100 before the end of the season.
"I'm encouraged. I've gotten a lot better than I was last year. I'm hitting my drives further and straighter this year. I spent a lot of time inside at Indian Hills during the winter. I feel like I'm more prepared than I was last year."
Makayla Brown, who is still the only Ottumwa golfer this season to crack 100 in an 18-hole tournament, finished one shot back of Mitchell on Thursday at the Nydle Invitational. After posting scores of nine on two of the first three holes at Fox Run, Brown settled in shooting a team-best 50 on the back nine of Ottumwa's home course.
"I wasn't really expecting to match that 95 that I shot last week at Marshalltown. This is a much tougher course to have that kind of round on," Brown said. "It's just a matter of staying focused and hitting good shots. If I hit a bad shot, I recovered well. Everyone on our team shoots pretty close to the same thing. I feel like we're all capable of breaking 100. I think our best golf is still ahead of us."
Camryn Overton earned sophomore medalist honors for Indianola with a score of 86. The Indians, last year's runner-up at the Nydle Invite, placed fourth this season with a team score of 405 edging Keokuk by two shots and Williamsburg by eight.
Davis County finished ninth overall in the tournament with a team score of 484. Leading the way for the Mustangs was senior Elle Chickering, who finished Thursday with a score of 112 placing 36th overall.
"I think I was getting a little tired towards the end of the round and started letting my form slip," Chickering said. "It's hard to keep pushing on a course like this."
