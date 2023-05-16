FAIRFIELD — It had been almost two full weeks since the Centerville girls golf team had teed it up for a meet.
"We needed something to work out the kinks we had from our little mini-vacation," Redette head coach Matt Kovacevich said.
Monday's return to the course may not have produced a win. Fairfield rode three of the top individual rounds in a home dual to a 23-stroke dual win over Centerville, posting a 191 to a 212 fired by the perhaps-still rusty Redettes.
"We'd like to shoot a little better going forward, but it was a good day just getting back on the course," Kovacevich said. "We were consistently inconsistent."
The loss may just have been what the doctor ordered for the Centerville golfers, however, as the Redettes rolled to the South Central Conference tournament title just 24 hours later. Centerville fired a 386 at Edmundson Golf Course in Oskaloosa, beating Clarke by 21 strokes and Albia by 22 for the championship.
"I'm not overly surprised, but then again you're kind of surprised because you just never know when it comes to girls golf," Kovacevich said. "I thought that, mentally, we were really focused. We had some bad holes, but I felt like we had some big bounce-back pars. That's huge in tournament golf when you don't let one bad hole ruin your round. That's been our Achilles heel at times this season, but I felt like we conquered that."
Centerville will carry that late-season surge into Friday's Class 2A, Region 4B tournament. Tthe Redettes extended their season at the Kalona Golf Course, posting a round of 416 finishing as the runner-up in the tournament to Mid-Prairie advancing to the Class 2A, Region 4 championship tournament on Wednesday at Stone Creek Golf Club in Williamsburg.
"Mentally, we had to have to be sharp if we want to keep advancing," Kovacevich said. "We have to play through some bad shots and some bad holes. Kalona had the ability to eat us up if we weren't good off the tees and around the greens. We have to continue to be sharp in those two areas."
Gracie Moorman continued to lead the charge for Centerville after finishing as the SCC's individual runner-up last week at Edmundson with a round of 91, finishing four strokes behind Knoxville junior Faith Roozeboom. On Friday, Moorman finished fourth overall in the Region 4B tournament with a round of 95, vaulting the Redettes within one round of a state tournament berth.
"For Gracie and Bayleigh Stephens, our two seniors, have been in this program for the past four years. For them to go out winning a conference championship and contending for a state tournament berth means a lot to them," Kovacevich said. "We've been really good in the past week of keeping the ball in play off the tee and keeping the ball in front of us. Being able to hit the ball straight has allowed us to put up some solid scores."
Fairfield was also able to build off their winning effort against the eventual SCC champions, finishing as the Southeast Conference runner-up on their home course last Wednesday with a round of 385. Washington, a Class 3A state championship contender, won the Southeast title with a score of 341.
"We've been constantly getting better. We don't get to play 18 holes on our home course very often. It's good to prepare us for our regional tournament," Fairfield head girls golf coach Joe Kruzich said. "Posting a good score here should give us plenty of confidence."
Viola Welsh put together two solid rounds on her home course last week, earning medalist honors last Monday in the dual with Centerville with a nine-hole score of 44. Two days later, Welsh continued that consistency earning all-conference honors with a fifth-place finish in the Southeast Conference meet posting an 18-hole score of 88 that included a 43 on the front nine and a 45 on the second trip around the the nine-hole course.
"I still feel like I can shoot a better score," Welsh said. "I can do better in my short game. If I can get my chipping and putting solidified, I'm capable of shooting much lower."
Centerville will be joined by Albia in the 2A, Region 4 tournament today teeing off at 9 a.m. The Lady Dees held off PCM last Friday at Lincoln Valley Golf Course in West Marshall for the third and final spot into the regional finals by five strokes with a round of 423, led by Emma Bradley's round of 96.
While the Redettes and Lady Dees compete for 2A state girls golf tournament berths in Williamsburg on Wednesday, the Fairfield girls will be back in a familiar spot competing for a trip to the 3A girls state golf tournament at Edmundson Golf Course in Oskaloosa for the second straight year. Myah Twohill, who earned a somewhat surprising trip to last year's state tournament with a round of 92 in Mahaska County last spring, is hoping to share in that type of emotional celebration with the rest of her teammates this season.
"Getting back to Edmundson definitely boosts my confidence. We were so close to qualifying as a team there last year," Twohill said. "It's going to help me when I'm out there on course knowing the success I had last year. The goal this year is to get everyone as a team to state. I really hope we do it."
