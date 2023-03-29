Girls golf: Redettes edge Chariton, Osky in season opener

CENTERVILLE — Considering there was snow on the ground just a couple weeks ago, head coach Matt Kovacevich couldn't have asked for better conditions on Tuesday for the Centerville girls' golf team's annual season-opening meet.
The Redettes won a tense triangular with Chariton and Oskaloosa with a team score of 226, edging the Chargers by four strokes and Osky by six. The balance of Centerville, with four golfers finishing with seven shots of each other, proved to be enough to overcome Chariton despite producing the top two individual scores with Reagan Gall earning medalist honors with a 51 edging teammate Jayden Jensen by one.
"I can't remember a nicer night to start the golf season," Kovacevich said. "It's a beautiful night and the girls are out playing. What could be better?"
Despite some of the blasts of winter that have cropped up periodically over the past month, the Redettes were able to take advantage of days in which conditions allowed for time on the course. Centerville golfers were able to put those extra swings to good use, at times outdriving the Chargers and Indians during the round to help gain the necessary shots to earn two season-opening dual wins.
"In the last week, we've been fairly fortunate with the weather. It's allowed us to get out here and gotten the girls out to play a little bit," Kovacevich said. "I feel like we're good to go here at the start of the season. The girls are confident in what they're doing.
"It's always difficult early in the season to get that feel around the greens and get that touch back 100 yards and in. It's been a bit of a struggle early with those wedge shots into the green, but off the tee we've been pretty solid."
Centerville's most experienced golfers, senior teammates Gracie Moorman and Bayleigh Stevens, led the winning day for the Redettes. Both golfers made around nine holes at the Appanoose Country Club with matching rounds of 53 to keep Centerville within striking distance of the Chargers.
"We've got two girls with a lot of varsity experience, so for them it's kind of another day at the golf course," Kovacevich said.
Younger golfers like Gracie Zaputil and Matty Kovacevich ultimately put Centerville over the top in their season debut. Both freshmen posted rounds of 60 to help put the Redettes over the top.
"It's nice to get those first-hole jitters out of the way, stop being nervous and go out to play some golf," Matt Kovacevich said. "The girls are having fun and learning. It's fun to see the newcomers come in and learn the proper etiquette of the game and doing the things that will help them play the game for the rest of their lives."
Olivia Thompkins posted a round of 74 for Centerville while Ashlynn Hamilton added a round of 75. The Redettes return home next Tuesday to host Davis County, Moravia and Wayne.
"I've been doing this long enough to learn that, if you let one shot get you down, it's going to be a long day," Matt Kovacevich said. "We stress a lot about moving on to the next shot. If you have a bad shot, move on to the next one. If you have a bad hole, move on to the next one."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.