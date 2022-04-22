OTTUMWA — It was the best 18-hole round of the season for the Ottumwa girls golf team.
At least, for one day. Less than 24 hours later, the Bulldogs posted an even better score on a completely different course.
Ottumwa posted a season-best 18-hole team score of 468 on Thursday at Edmundson Golf Course, finishing 10th at the Oskaloosa Invitational. The Bulldogs followed that up by matching Albia with a team score of 463 at The Preserve Course, sharing third place with the Lady Dees at the Moravia Mohawk Invitational on Friday.
"It's all about continuing to get better. The experience is continuing to pay off," Ottumwa head girls golf coach Ryan Morgan said. "You can see it in the scores. The more experience they get on the course, the better the girls are going to play."
While the Redettes couldn't match the Bulldogs in terms of lowering their score from Oskaloosa to Lake Rathbun, Friday's score of 439 proved to be good enough for the Centerville girls to collect the team championship at the Mohawk Invitational. After finishing fifth in the deeper Oskaloosa tournament on Thursday with a 431 at Edmundson, Centerville edged Pleasantville by 16 shots as all four Redette golfers came in within 10 strokes of each other, countering a round of 95 by Kristin Roe that gave the Pleasantville golfer the medalist honors with the top individual score.
"It was much wetter and a much soggier course that our girls had to battle in order to get this win," Centerville head girls golf coach Matt Kovacevich said. "We struggled around the greens earlier this season. I think we did a better job eliminating the three-putts that have been hurting us in other meets. We took advantage on the greens, which improved out play and improved our scores."
Gracie Moorman edged Emma Zintz for Centerville top score by a single shot with a 106 on Friday after cracking the top 10 for the Redettes with a round of 99 on Thursday at Oskaloosa. Makenzie Fischer posted a career-best 18-hole round of 109 to lead the Ottumwa girls, finishing sixth overall in the tournament.
"My short game got a little better. I struggled a little bit chipping the ball on Thursday. I chipped it much better today," Fischer said after Friday's round at The Preserve. "I think it helped playing back-to-back 18-hole rounds. It gave me more motivation to better my score."
Fischer shared Ottumwa's top individual scoring honors on Thursday with Sydney Pickrell, who posted a career-best 113 at Edmundson. Pickrell stayed consistent, posting a 115 on Friday at Lake Rathbun.
"Sydney played really well. She hit several quality shots," Morgan said. "Makenzie was steady once again and continues to do everything right."
Reece Bradford continued an impressive week for Ottumwa, cracking the top 40 with a round of 117 winning a card-off with Albia sophomore Brianna Wolfer on Thursday. The Ottumwa freshman caught a huge break during her round, hitting a tee shot off a tree on the par 3 seventh hole that ricocheted by on to the green and rolled within two feet for a tap-in birdie.
"Sometimes in golf, good things like that need to happen," Morgan said. "You get the bad bounces sometimes, but it's fun to see those good bounces happen for the girls. Reece was pretty excited about that."
Bradford didn't need a break on Friday to record a birdie at The Preserve, sinking a putt after a quality tee shot to the green late in her round at the Mohawk Invitational. Bradford edged Sadie Cook, who bounced back from a 130 on Thursday in Oskaloosa, by a single stroke for Ottumwa's third-best score with a 119 while Cook made a 10-stroke improvement on Friday posting a 120.
Rounding out the varsity scoring for Ottumwa on Thursday was Olivia Tippie with a round of 125, Sadie Cook with a round of 130 and Madison Novak posting a 138 in her varsity debut. Olivia Coram led the Ottumwa junior varsity with a round of 123 with Peyton Callas (130), Makayla Brown (132), Slyvie Monaghan (139), Peyton Harness (149) and Allie Porter (160) rounding out a 524 for the Bulldog JV.
Washington easily won the Oskaoosa Invitational, posting the top two individual scores in the tournament with Makenna Conrad earning medalist honors with a round of 80, beating teammate Kaylin Long by three strokes. The Demons, a 3A state championship hopeful, was the only team at Edmundson to crack 400 as a team with a 365 beating Winterset by 44 shots.
Sigourney, looking to make a return trip this spring to the Class 1A state tournament, finished fourth with a score of 421. Madelynn Hornback cracked the top five in the Oskaloosa Invitational, leading the Savages with a round of 89 to finish fifth overall.
Albia brought home a sixth-place finish on Thursday with a team score of 441. Ella Zapitul placed eighth in the tournament for the Lady Dees, posting a round of 94, before leading the Lady Dees on Friday with a round of 102 at the Preserve Course.
Davis County finished fifth with a team score of 517 on Friday at the Mohawk Invitational, led by a round of 117 by Elle Chickering. Moravia finished sixth in their home tournament with a team score of 561, paced by an individual round of 119 by Reagan Dowdy.