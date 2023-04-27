Girls golf: Redettes win Chariton Charger Invite

CHARITON — The balanced Centerville girls golf team claimed the team championship at the Chariton Invitational Golf Tournament on Monday afternoon. Three of the Redettes were under 100 strokes over 18 holes of golf on the beautiful Lakeview Golf course and a fourth member was very close to 100.
Centerville totaled 390 strokes for the title. Clarke was the runner-up with a score of 402.
The Albia Lady Dees, coming off a team championship earned last Friday at the Moravia Lady Mohawk Invite beating Centerville by seven strokes, took the third spot on Monday at Chariton with a score of 418. PCM finished fourth at 438, Chariton was fifth at 440, Knoxville was sixth with 448 and Moravia was seventh at 465.
Gracie Moorman led Centerville with 93 strokes. Matty Kovacevich was right behind her Redette teammate with a 95.
Bayleigh Stevens came in with a 99. Gracie Zaputil rounded out the Centerville scoring with a 103.
Only six girls were able to break 100 for the tournament. The other three all tied at 91 to share the medalist honors, including Albia senior Emma Bradley who finished tied for the low individual score on Friday at Moravia with Oskaloosa sophomore Libby Fenton. Instead of a playoff, Bradley shared the medalist with Knoxville junior Faith Roozeboom and Clarke junior Bridgette Henry.
Centerville head girls golf coach Matt Kovacevich was very pleased with the play of his team.
“We were very good around the greens and our top four were close together in scoring," Kovacevich said. "They met some goals and set some personal records. This was our sixth tournament in eight days, so we are a little leg weary. We will take a little break now and get prepared for the conference and regional meets."
The third-place Lady Dees rode the medalist work of Bradley, a 107 by Jorryn Crall and a 109 by Graecie Wuebker. The home-standing Chargers were paced by a 105 from Reagan Gall, followed by a 109 by Jayden Jensen and a 110 by Brooke Masters.
The Moravia Mohawks were led by Clara Ballanger at 107 and Makayla Snow with a 110.
The meet started in sunshine and finished in sunshine with a brief blast of wind and a shower in the middle of the meet. But the linksters played through with very little problem.
Meet director and Charger coach, Jeanna Snook was pleased with the meet.
“The balance in our conference was on display," Snook said. "We have some good golfers in the league and the conference meet at the Edmundson course in Oskaloosa on May 9 could be very interesting. Any one of about five teams could win it if they play well on that day. Our kids made some good shots today, but we have to keep getting better to be a contender."
GIRLS GOLF
Chariton Charger Invitational
At Lakeview Golf Course
Team Scoring
Centerville – 1. (390) Gracie Moorman 93, Matty Kovacevich 95, Bayleigh Stevens 99, Gracie Zaputil 103, Olivia Thompkins 121.
Albia – 3. (418) Emma Bradley 91, Jorryn Crall 107, Graecie Wuebker 109, Emma Kipfer 111, Lucy Hassinen 112, Brianna Wolfer 116.
Chariton – 5. (440) Reagan Gall 105, Jayden Jensen 109, Brooke Masters 110, Mckenzie Snook 116, Cori Geesaman 119, Peyton Ruble 125.
Moravia – 7. (465) Clara Ballanger 107, Makayla Snow 110, Reagan Dowdy 113, Calista Cremeens 135.
