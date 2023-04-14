OTTUMWA — Sometimes, you just have to tip your cap.
Or, in Sadie Cook's case, react in amazement.
Saleah Vivanh-Vong's incredible freshman season for Des Moines East girls golf team continued on Thursday at Cedar Creek Golf Course. On a day when nine-hole scores below 50 were tough to come by, Vivanh-Vong was the only golfer to break 40 easily earning meet medalist honors with a career-low round of 39 lifting the Scarlets to a two-stroke Iowa Alliance south division triangular win over Ottumwa with a score of 206.
"She's a phenomenal player. She's leading our conference right now. She's one of the best scorers in the state right now," Ottumwa head girls golf coach Ryan Morgan said of Vivanh-Vong. "When you lead with a score like that, if you're Des Moines East, you know you fall back on that. You can count on her having a good round."
Vivanh-Vong even survived a double bogey on the closing ninth hole, beating Cook for medalist honors by nine strokes. The Bulldogs came home with three of the top five individual scores in the triangular with East and Des Moines Lincoln as Olivia Tippie and Lilly Mitchell brought in rounds of 52, giving OHS a chance to pick up wins over both the Scarlets and Railsplitters.
"Everybody has one or two shots they'd like to have back," Morgan said. "Those are things that we'll be working on in practice. Putting and chipping are the easiest places to gain strokes. We'll continue to work on that going into next week."
Ottumwa put up a 416 pace for 18 holes, marking the fourth time in as many meets this season that the Bulldogs have lowered their score. Cook, coming off 18-hole rounds of 109 on Monday at Ankeny Centennial and 102 on Tuesday at the Centerville Redette Invite, put together a pace that would have made the Ottumwa junior the team's first player to break 100 over 18 holes. The next 18-hole tournament for the Bulldogs will be at Edmundson Golf Course next Thursday at the Oskaloosa Invitational.
"Below 50 was definitely the goal for the day," Cook said. "I used a lot more of my woods. I knew I could risk it a little more being this was a regular-season meet. I usually use my irons, but the woods are what you need to make up the distance. I was on one of the par 5s in two and putted in for par. They really helped me do well."
Even Cook, however, could not hold back her shock at hearing the score produced by Vivanh-Vong. The Des Moines East freshman was able to handle the wind for most of the round, securing pars on seven of the nine holes on the front of Cedar Creek including an impressive tee shot on the par-3 eighth hole that soared through the air and stopped within 10 feet of the cup.
"It was just like an on day for me," Vivanh-Vong said. "On the first hole, I already knew the greens were going to be fast. I clubbed down and just seemed to have confidence. It was just a matter of getting on the green each time.
"I steered away from the bunkers, made sure the bounce was in play, played with the wind clubbing up against it and clubbing down when I hit with the wind. I listen to my coaches a lot. I respect them and don't go against them. That tee shot on the eighth felt pretty good, especially with how hard par 3s can be."
Ottumwa earned the split with their round of 208, beating Lincoln by 38 strokes. The Bulldogs came out on top against Des Moines East in junior varsity competition with a score of 245, beating the Scarlets by 63 shots, with a round of 59 by Emersyn Simmers leading the way.
GIRLS GOLF
At Cedar Creek Golf Course
Par 36
Varsity
Team scoring — Des Moines East 206, Ottumwa 208, Des Moines Lincoln 246.
Medalist — Saleah Vivanh-Vong (E) 39.
Runner-up — Sadie Cook (O) 48.
Ottumwa individuals — Cook 48, Lilly Mitchell 52, Olivia Tippie 52, Makayla Brown 56, Reese Bradford 58, Madison Novak 60.
East individuals — Vivanh-Vong 39, Tessa Rounds 51, Kenady Fallis 57, Kyleah Vivanh 59, Delanee Stuve 64, Peighton Harrell 69.
Lincoln individuals — Francesca Helmuth 58, Maggie Brooks 59, Sadie Gray 59, Valeria Diaz-Ruiz 70, Lilly Thompson 70, Lilly Calkins 76.
Junior Varsity
Team scoring — Ottumwa 245, Des Moines East 308.
Medalist — Emersyn Simmers (O) 59.
Runner-up — Peyton Callas (O) 61.
Ottumwa individuals — Simmers 59, Callas 61, Mackenzie Adkins 62, Laney Short 62, Peyton Harness 63, Allie Potter 69, Josie Aljets 71, Cindey Jeffrey 68
East individuals — Letticia Hinojosa 73, Kaylee Deaton 75, Paw Eh Say 75, Danica Wheeler 85.
Lincoln individuals — Ali Taylor 81, Emma Billions 86.
