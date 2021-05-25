NEW SHARON — The coronavirus pandemic might have wiped away several opportunities for high school athletes to chase down state championship dreams.
For Madelynn Hornback, it may have sparked a championship quest she might have missed out on.
Just over a year after picking up the sport, going along with her boyfriend to do something last spring while everything else had been shut down, Hornback led the Sigourney High School girls golf team to a Class 1A regional team championship the Class 1A state tournament on Monday. Finishing third with an 18-hole score of 92, Hornback set the pace as the Savages clinched a trip to compete next week in the Iowa High School Girls State Golf Tournament at the Ames Country Club with a score of 386 at Prairie Knolls Golf Course.
"It was actually a year and a month ago today that I started playing gold," Hornback said. "My boyfriend really likes golf. He's the one that got me started. I just love it. It's probably become my favorite sport."
Hornback has led the way this season for the Savages, posting the lowest combined scoring average (49.43) including a team-best 48.4 average nine-hole score and 94.5 average 18-hole score throughout the season. Only Dallas Center-Grimes has managed to produce a better score in any competition this season against the Savages, firing a 193 at a quadrangular meet in Oskaloosa where the Savages finished with a score of 217, beating 3A schools Grinnell and Oskaloosa by 33 shots.
"The biggest difference for us this season is the fact that Madelynn came out for golf," Sigourney head girls golf coach Zach Tremmel said. "She's never played before, but she's fit right in becoming our top player. The rest of the girls have also really stepped up their games, but when I saw the scores early in the season that Madelynn was producing, I knew we were going to be really good."
Winning the regional team title was not going to be easy as Sigourney had to battle New London, the fourth-best scoring team in Class 1A entering the tournament. Despite fighting through some early nerves, the Savages were able to build a six-shot edge on the opening trip around the nine-hole Prairie Knolls course.
"I usually don't get nervous when I golf because I just do it for fun, but there were some nerves when I realized how close it was," Sigourney senior Sidney Morse said. "It was a little scary at the turn. Zach let us know where we stood. I'm glad we were able to pull through in the end."
Morse was able to calm herself, and help steady the Savages, during the regional championship round sinking a putt to save a par from just off the green. Morse earned a medal for finishing fifth in the regional tournament after posting a round of 95.
"Those are huge shots to make when the scores are as close as they were," Morse said. "I think we'll all go into the state meet with the mindset of having fun, but it's competition. We're going to try our hardest.
"I'm pretty excited. I've never competed in a state tournament."
Sigourney will be the lone area representative competing in any of the four girls state golf tournaments. Ottumwa wrapped up the season finishing seventh in the Region 3 tournament at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City with a final team score of 453, led by Emma Weilbrenner's career-low 18-hole score of 108, finishing in a tie for 20th place 18 shots out of a top-six individual state tournament berth.
In Class 3A, Region 3, the Fairfield Trojans finished fifth with a team score of 405 to wrap up their season, led by a 16th-place finish from sophomore Viola Welsh with a score of 98, nine shots outside the mark of 89 needed to qualify for state at Edmundson Golf Course. Gracie Mooreman finished tied for 13th place, seven shots out of a state berth, with a round of 96 leading Centerville to a season-ending eighth-place finish at the 3A, Region 3 tournament as the Redettes posted a team score of 431.
Davis County senior Morgan Petefish came up just short of an individual berth in the 2A girls state golf tournament, finishing seventh at the Region 5 tournament in West Liberty with a score of 99, five shots behind Williamsburg freshman Jaisel Bott for the sixth and final spot to qualify for state. Albia junior Emma Zapitul was as close as any area golfer could get to making it to state without qualifying, finishing in a tie for eighth place at the 2A, Region 3 tournament in Eagle Grove with a round of 108, one shot out of joining Dike-New Hartford junior Anna Syharath and West Marshall sophomore Ella Meyer in qualifying for state by sharing sixth-place on the individual leaderboard.
Back at Prairie Knolls, Moravia finished the girls golf season with a score of 451, finishing eighth overall. Reagan Dowdy led the Mohawks in the 1A regional with an 18-hole score of 107.