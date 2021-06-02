AMES — Of all the pars that Lily Schmidt has been able to convert, the most memorable might have come in her final hole of high school golf.
The Sigourney senior stood on the ninth tee of the Ames Golf and Country Club having watched her tee shot on Tuesday sink into the water short of the green. On Wednesday, Schmidt thought she had put another tee shot in the water on her final hole of the Class 1A girls state golf tournament.
The ball skipped off the water not once, not twice but three times before landing on dry land. Schmidt took it from there, chipping the ball within 15 feet of the hole before sinking her final putt, saving an adventurous par to close out top 25 finish in her first and only state tournament appearance.
"I definitely did not think that tee shot was getting over the water. When I saw that it did, it was pretty exciting," Schmidt said. "I just tried staying aggressive to get a three instead of a four. It was my final hole of my high school career. I wanted it to be the best it could be."
Schmidt led Sigourney to a 10th-place finish in the 1A girls state golf tournament. The Savages followed an opening-round of 420 (+136) with a 13-shot improvement in Wednesday's final round, posting a 407 (+123) to finish with a two-round total of 827 (+259).
"Anytime you get to the state tournament, the competition is going to be good," Sigourney head girls golf coach Zach Tremmel said. "We didn't play our best (on Tuesday). We played much better today. We've been pretty dominant in our area. We won every where we went. It's been an awesome year and a fun ride. We may not have played as well as we would have liked at the state meet, but anytime you can finish a season competing in a state tournament whatever sport it is, you've had a heck of a year."
Schmidt's par closed out a final-round 93, improving by three shots from Tuesday's opening-round 96. Two of those shots came on the ninth, where Schmidt had to take a drop after her tee shot sank into the water leading to a double-bogey on the tricky par 3.
Schmidt was the only player in her group on Wednesday to par the ninth, sinking a putt that others struggled with throughout the final round.
"Normally, I can't really putt that well," Schmidt said after closing sinking her final shot to close out a 189 (+47), matching Akron-Westfield golfer Natalie Nielsen for the 24th-best individual score in the 77-player field. "It felt really good to see that putt fall in. This has definitely been an experience I'll never forget, but today especially. My rounds were the best that I've ever shot throughout the entire year. That made me feel really good about the entire experience.
Madelynn Hornback, just over a year after first picking up a golf club, finished her first state tournament with back-to-back rounds of 100 (+30) to finish in 40th place, losing a cardoff to Saint Ansgar's Annika Hemann after both golfers posted two-round totals of 200 (+60). Hornback closed her first state tournament posting a 46 on the front nine, her best nine-hole stretch of the two days in Ames including pars on both the third and seventh holes.
"It was exciting to play something new and play on a course that is maintained at such a high level," Hornback said. "There wasn't a lot of guessing about what your lie was going to be. You're pretty sure where you are and what you need to do when you get there. I loved playing this course. It was very exciting to be part of this."
Sigourney's top-10 finish as a team was part of a tremendous year for girls golf in the South Iowa Cedar League. Lynnville-Sully sophomore Greenlee Smock brought the year to a championship culmination, winning the Class 1A individual state title with consecutive rounds of 77 (+6) to finish with a 154 (+12) edging Madeline Streicher of Edgewood-Colesburg by two shots.
"When I first saw Greenlee play this season, my first thought was that if there's another girl in 1A that I can beat her, I want to see it," Tremmel said. "She's an awesome girl. Our girls have rooted for her all year. Being just a sophomore, I could see her being back here defending that title each of the next two years."
Sidney Morse edged Sigourney teammate Maize Cowman and Cameryn Van Holland of Central Lyon for 61st place by two shots with a two-round total of 218 (+76). Claire Svenby edged Sigourney teammate Reggie Talbert by two strokes for 67th place with a two-round total of 228 (+86).
Bishop Garrigan rolled to the Class 1A girls state golf team title, winning by 74 shots over Central Lyon with rounds of 342 and 329 for a final total of 671 (+103). Grundy Center finished third with a two-round score of 762 (+194) while New London, who fell to Sigourney in the 1A regional tournament last week at Prairie Knolls in New Sharon, finished fourth in the state tournament with a two-round total of 773 (+205).