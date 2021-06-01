AMES — The Sigourney High School girls golf team was assured of a top-10 finish in the state simply by showing up Tuesday at the Ames Golf and Country Club.
On Wednesday, the Savages will see just how high into the top 10 they can go with one round left in a special season.
Sigourney finished the opening round of the Class 1A girls state high school golf tournament in 10th place after posting an opening round team score of 420 (+136).
Bishop Garrigan set the pace on the opening day of the state tournament, building a 30-shot lead heading into Wednesday's final round over Grundy Center. The Algona school posted a score of 342 (+58), moving within 18 holes of a state championship.
Sigourney, meanwhile, will open the final day of the state tournament 25 shots out of a top-five finish. New London, the team Sigourney beat for a regional championship last week in New Sharon, stands fifth after posting a 395 (+111) on Tuesday.
Sigourney trails Durant by six shots for ninth entering the final round of the state, 18 shots behind Westwood for eight and 19 shots behind Saint Ansgar for seventh. New London sits just two shots behind Boyer Valley for fourth place in the state tournament and just four shots ahead of Newell-Fonda for fifth.
Lily Schmidt leads Sigourney into the final round after finishing Tuesday posting an opening round of 96 (+25). Schmidt currently sits 27th on the 1A state tournament individual leaderboard.
Madelynn Hornback, culminating her first season of high school golf, posted an opening round of 100 (+29) for the Savages. Sidney Morse added an opening-round of 110, Claire Svenby and Maizy Cowman posted rounds of 114 and Reggie Talbert rounded out the scoring for Sigourney with a round of 118.
Greenlee Smock, the South Iowa Cedar League and 1A regional champion from Lynnville-Sully, will enter the final round of the state tournament tied for the individual lead with Madeline Streicher of Edgewood-Colesburg after both golfers posted six-over-par rounds of 77 on Tuesday. Kelly Baade of Bishop Garrigan, who will be in the last group to tee off on the first hole Wednesday at 10 a.m., sits just two shots off the individual lead.
Sigourney golfers will tee off the final round at state on the 10th hole on Wednesday, finishing the tournament on the front nine. Tee times will range from 8:50 a.m. (Talbert) to 9:50 a.m. (Schmidt) for the Savages.