BURLINGTON — Viola Welsh secured a top-10 finish for the Fairfield High School girls golf team, matching Bettendorf junior Victoria Batey and Davenport North senior Maddy Wardlow with rounds of 90 on Monday afternoon at the Burlington Grayhound Invitational.
Fairfield finished sixth overall with a team score of 398 at Flint Hills Golf Course. Bettendorf won the team title with a round of 345, beating 3A state championship hopeful and Southeast Conference championship leader Washington by 16 shots.
Macy Rayburn posted a round of 95 for the Trojans, placing 18th overall. Maggie Rayburn added a round of 104 for Fairfield, finishing in 30th place, while Kate Pettit shared 34th place with Washington sophomore Maci Williams posting a round of 109.
Bettendorf senior Shannyn Vogler won medalist honors on Monday at the Greyhound Invite, beating Burlington sophomore and Southeast Conference regular-season individual champion Lauren Briggs by nine strokes. Vogler posted a one-over par round of 71, rolling in five birdies during the round.