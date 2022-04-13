CENTERVILLE — More than a few golfers walked into the clubhouse at the Appanoose Country Club looking as though they had been put through the ringer.
They certainly appeared to have been put through a wind tunnel.
Gusting winds tested the mental and physical endurance of 39 golfers that competed on Tuesday at the Centerville Redette Invitational, leaving just six players that were able to finish the 18-hole tournament in less than 100 strokes. No team, however, came out of the day looking better than the Fairfield Trojans with five players posting top-13 individual scores, leading to a team championship with a score of 405 besting Shenandoah by 24 shots and Centerville by 32.
"You've just got to play and keep going," Fairfield junior Viola Welsh said. "You can't get frustrated. You just have treat each shot like it's a new beginning. You can't dwell on a bad shot. You just have to keep going and keep working."
It was that attitude that allowed Welsh to be in the hunt for the individual championship. After posting a 51 on the front nine, Welsh made a 10-shot improvement on the back nine vaulting from a tie for fifth at the turn into solo second by the end of the round with a 92 overall score, finishing just three shots behind Knoxville sophomore Faith Roozeboom for the medalist honors.
"It was really windy all day, but you just had to get through it," Welsh said. "Sometimes, you'd have to play up a club. Sometimes, you'd have to play down a club. You just kind of had to keep adjusting throughout the round."
Welsh overtook Trojan teammate Macy Rayburn on the back nine to produce the team's low round. Still, Rayburn was able to finish as one of the six players to avoid breaking triple figures on the scorecard with a 97, making a three-shot improvement of her own on the back nine.
Myah Twohill and Maggie Rayburn were able to crack the top 10 individually with matching rounds of 108. Kate Pettit added a 110 to finish in 13th place as the Trojans showed poise beyond their years on the way to the first team title of the season.
"You almost have to look at it like these girls are just juniors. They missed an entire freshman season two years ago because of COVID," Fairfield head girls golf coach Joe Kruzich said. "If we can improve as we capable of from now to the end of the season, we'll be able to compete with anybody."
Gracie Moorman put herself in contention to win the Redette Invitational title on her home course, posting a 48 on the front nine to lead Centerville staying within two shots of Roozenboom at the turn. Moorman was able to finish with a 94, placing third individually despite trouble right at the end of her round.
"Gracie played well all day. She just stubbed her toe a little on those last two holes," Centerville head girls golf coach Matt Kovacevich said. "Right now, our big hurdle is getting better around the greens. All four players are pretty good right now tee to green. We just have to get a little better when we get closer to greens and on the greens by getting rid of those three and four-putts. Once we do that, our scores are going to get better."
Rileigh Brink was able to finish as the sixth player in the field below 100, firing matching 49s on each side to finish sixth with a round of 98 to lead Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. The Rockets, guided by former Ottumwa graduate Kjierstin Ridgway, finished eighth on Tuesday with a team score of 505.
Speaking of Ottumwa, six new golfers teed it up on Tuesday for the first time at the Redette Invite. With the line-up of first-time golfers, the Bulldogs were able to finish seventh posting a round of 485.
"I'm used to that at the very beginning of the year with the boys team when you've got golfers just starting out at practice, but I don't think I've ever coached a team where none of the kids had any competition experience," Ottumwa assistant girls, and head boys, golf coach Kyle Creamer said. "It was a little different. The main thing to remind them was to keep their head down and focus on the shot ahead."
Sadie Cook would finish as Ottumwa's top golfer on Tuesday, rolling a 115 in her first competitive round for the Bulldogs to finish 19th overall out of 39 players. Cook had the lowest round of the 12 Bulldogs that competed over the first two days of the week with six of Cook's teammates opening their season on Monday at the tougher Briarwood Golf Course in the Ankeny Centennial Jaguar Invitational.
"Once I got the hang of it, it started to be a little bit more smoother sailing," Cook said. "I also learned a lot from the two girls I was with (Maggie Rayburn of Fairfield and Madison Dunlavy of Davis County). One big lesson I learned was that I need new golf shoes. My feet started hurting by the third hole."
Davis County finished sixth on Tuesday with a team score of 478. Leading the way for the Mustangs was Elexis Perry, who posted a round of 109 to finish in a three-way tie for 10th.