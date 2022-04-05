OTTUMWA — For the second straight year, Ryan Morgan is back to teaching the basics to several Ottumwa golfers that are brand new to the sport.
Two things are noticeable this year, however. One is the youth of this year's Bulldog squad with six freshmen and six sophomores.
The second is the fact that there are a dozen underclassmen. The numbers have grown for the program with 17 golfers out to compete for Ottumwa this spring.
"We've got five or six more girls this season, but only two seniors and three returning players," Morgan said. "We're going to do out best to get better. We want to win our duals against our (CIML Metro) conference opponents. Our conference meet later in the season is obviously important.
"Really, we just want to be playing our best golf in the middle part of May."
Last year, Ottumwa returned the course following a 2020 season that never was due to the cancellation of all high school spring sports in Iowa due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Returning with just two golfers that were part of a Metro championship squad in 2019 made for even more questions going into the 2021 campaign.
In the end, Ottumwa finished as a competitive squad coming up just 27 shots short of Des Moines East in the conference championship tournament. Makenzie Fischer, one of the three returning golfers on the this year's team, led the Bulldogs last May finishing on the individual Metro runner-up.
"Placing high in the conference meet always gives you a lot of confidence, but there's still more growth that I can get," Fischer said. "I feel like my short game has really improved since last year with my chipping, my putting and all my shots within 100 yards away from the green."
Fischer isn't the only Ottumwa golfer focusing on the short game. Lily Buckingham, another one of Ottumwa's returning golfers, worked on chipping throughout the summer.
"You have to have a lot of patience around the green. You can't just kill the ball. You have to learn how to strike the ball softly," Buckingham said. "Reading the greens and learning how fast they are is also something I've been working on. Seeing what angle and what kind of speed you need to hit the ball with is something I've learned a lot about since last season."
Having just picked up the sport last season, Buckingham knows what several of her Bulldog teammates are going through this season as they tee it up for the first time. The Ottumwa junior knows there will be some adjustments that the younger players will have to get used to both mentally and physically during the course of the season.
"Walking the 18 holes is kind of a lot. That's something you have to get used to," Buckingham said. "I also struggled a lot with my chipping last year. You just have to continue to work on it and stay positive."
Sydney Pickrell, like Fischer, can also look to experiences in other activities when it comes to dealing with overcoming the minor frustrations that come with the territory of golf. Pickrell led the Cardinal volleyball team this past season with 140 kills and 30 service aces, but also had to overcome 29 serving and 107 hitting errors during the course of the season.
"I could have a bad attitude when something goes wrong, but I feel like I worked on that a lot during volleyball," Pickrell said. "That's something I want to transfer over to golf. If you hit a bad shot in volleyball, you still have to focus in on winning the next point. If you don't hit a great shot in golf, you can still make up for it by doing well on the next shot.
"That's really where the short game becomes important. Even if you're not driving the ball well, you can make up so many shots up around the green."
Fischer, of course, should have no problem dealing with the pressure on the course this spring having competed in multiple state tournaments for the Ottumwa girls bowling team. Like bowling, mental focus will be a key part of finding success in her final sport's season as an Ottumwa Bulldog.
"There was so much more pressure with bowling because of the legacy we had to live up to," Fischer said. "Golf is so much more relaxing, but there is still pressure. Bowling has definitely helped me deal with that pressure. I don't get as nervous anymore. There are things that I can definitely take from bowling that will help me throughout this season."