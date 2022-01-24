WASHINGTON – The Ottumwa girls basketball team went cold from the field over the final 24 minutes on Monday night, seeing hopes of a fifth straight win fade away over the final three quarters of a 38-25 non-conference road loss as Washington.
After hitting four field goals in the first quarter, opening an 11-4 lead, the Bulldogs managed just five field goals the rest of the game. Washington pulled within 15-10 by halftime and took the lead for good in the third quarter as Ottumwa scored just five points in the first 12 minutes of the second half.
Camdyn Crouse led Ottumwa with nine points on Monday while Brylee Jaeger scored six. Washington (2-13) outscored Ottumwa 23-5 from the free throw line with Makenna Conrad scoring a game-high 11 points all coming from the foul line as the Demons earned 32 free-throw opportunities while Ottumwa earned just 10 trips to the charity stripe.
Ottumwa (6-9) hosts Waukee (7-7) on Tuesday night.