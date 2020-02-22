KEOKUK — After building a seven-point halftime lead, the Fairfield girls basketball team had their sights set on advancing to the Class 4A regional finals for the third straight year.
Keokuk, however, had other ideas. The Chiefs outscored the Trojans 23-4 in the third quarter and never looked back, winning 51-41 in the regional semifinals Saturday at Wright Fieldhouse.
Cassidy Koeber led Keokuk with a game-high 15 points in the victory. Keleigh Hall and Alivia Myhre each added 10 points apiece for the Chiefs, who erased a 30-23 halftime deficit in five minutes scoring 16 of the first 17 points in the second half.
Danielle Breen and Shay Drish each had 10 points to lead Fairfield. The Trojans allowed just two field goals and five points to the Chiefs in the second quarter, ending the first half on a 12-5 run before going 0-8 from the field in the third quarter with eight turnovers.
Keokuk (18-3) will head to Eldridge on Tuesday to face No. 1 North Scott for a spot in the Class 4A girls state basketball tournament. Fairfield ends the season with a record of 14-9.
No. 10 Springville 63, Sigourney 43
IOWA CITY — The Savages struggled at the start of the Class 1A, Region 5 semifinals. The 10th-ranked Orioles limited Sigourney to just nine points and three field goals in the first half, building a 20-point halftime lead.
Lauren Wilson led all scorers with 17 points for Springville. Molly Stamp added 16. Morgan Nachazel secured a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, helping Springville own a 36-26 rebounding edge over the Savages.
Megan Stuhr finished her prep basketball career at Sigourney, scoring 16 points while hauling in eight rebounds. Kaylee Weber added 12 points with senior Makenna Hammes was limited to six points before fouling out in the third quarter.
Springville (20-4) will face No. 4 Montezuma (22-1) on Wednesday night for a spot in the Class 1A girls state basketball tournament. Sigourney ends the season with a record of 18-5.