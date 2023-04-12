CENTERVILLE — For many of the Ottumwa High School girls soccer players, 80 minutes wasn't enough on Monday.
Matthew Erlandson didn't have to beg anyone to take the pitch at Paul Johnson Field moments after a 2-0 win for the Bulldogs over Centerville for an impromptu junior varsity match. The second-year OHS head coach just simply had to mention a JV match might be taking place for several players to eagerly volunteer their services.
"These girls like playing soccer. It doesn't matter if it's Spring, Fall, Winter or Summer," Erlandson said. "These girls are always wanting to play. I think that's part of the fun of this team. They like playing soccer and they like playing together. That's the family culture of this team."
The good times got rolling early for Ottumwa as Ilana Vasconez scored her first career high school goal, giving the Bulldogs the lead for the first time this season. The Bulldog freshman found the back of the net in the eight minute of the match on a pass from Mia Garza-Trejo set up by an unselfish play by Grace Stowe.
"Grace came back and won a ball at midfield. That created the opportunity to score," Erlandson said. "She got it to Mia who slotted a great pass to Ilana, who is a great finisher for us."
Vasconez, the younger sister of former OHS Male Athlete of the Year Caleb Vasconez and former OHS men's soccer goalie Ethan Vasconez, talked about coming through for the Bulldog girls in just her third high school soccer match.
"It was exciting to get the first goal because we haven't been able to get the lead yet this season," Vasconez said. "I was pretty shocked that it went in. Hopefully, I'll get to do it again. That was set up by our teamwork. Grace came back to get the ball for us and Mia gave me a great pass."
Centerville had chances to put goals on the board, taking 11 shots of their own including five that challenged OHS freshman goalie Kaitlynne Shoemaker. After scoring four goals in a season-opening win at Creston, the Redettes could not snap a scoreless streak that began during a 2-1 loss last week at Grand View Christian and continued last Thursday during a 1-0 loss at Pella Christian.
"Finishing our attacks is something that has been a consistent struggle for us early in the season," Centerville head coach Tony Kurimski said. "We've got a lot of newcomers. It's just a matter of placing our shots properly."
Centerville finally broke the scoreless streak, and their three-match losing streak, on Tuesday night with a thrilling 2-1 win over Chariton. Breckyn Carney tied the match early in the second half, ending over 200 scoreless minutes for the Redettes, before Faith Owens scored the tiebreaking goal with eight minutes left against the Chargers.
"I was freaking out at that point. I almost scored twice off crosses and just missed them," Owens said. "With less than 10 minutes left, we had to go all out to get that goal. I had many chances and couldn't score, but it felt really good to get that one."
Garza-Trejo, Ottumwa's leading goal scorer last season, clinched Ottumwa's first win on Monday finding the back of the net from nearly 40 yards out in the 58th minute against the Redettes. The Bulldogs (1-2) return to the pitch at Oskaloosa on Thursday before returning to Iowa Alliance Conference action at Des Moines North on Friday.
"The girls were hungry and ready for a win. We've got three matches this week and I think all three are winnable," Erlandson said. "Our first goal was to win the first one. We'll be looking for another win on Thursday."
Centerville (2-4) also faces Des Moines North and Oskaloosa next week, hosting North next Monday before traveling to Oskaloosa on Apr. 20.
"I'm really proud of the girls. They've been pressing a little bit," Kurimski said. "When Breckyn scored that first goal, you could see the weight of the world lifted off their shoulders. I think we've got a lot of positive momentum that carries over to next week."
