OTTUMWA — On a cool, overcast night at Shafer Stadium, the Ottumwa Girl's Soccer team took on a team that would appear to be evenly matched with the Bulldogs.
Fairfield and Ottumwa both came into the non-conference contest with 2-11 records, each having scored only 13 goals on the seson, and each struggling to stay out of the basement of their respective conferences.
Attempting to end a nine game skid on senior night proved to offer a boost to the Bulldogs. "We went into the game with a good mentality," reflected Ottumwa head coach Shayla Robinson. "We wanted to open up an play more aggressively on offense tonight, centered around using smaller passes."
The Bulldogs had scored just three goals in the last nine games.
Ottumwa drew first blood on the night when Leticia Sosa hit the opening goal for the Bulldogs with 34:10 on the clock. Fairfield (2-12) would respond with a goal at the 23:53 mark to even the score. The Bulldogs weren't to be silenced on offense however, as Maria Francisco converted goals for the Bulldogs with 23:53 and later at the 16:50 mark to put the Bulldogs in front 3-1.
The first half scoring concluded with the Trojans scoring a goal with 7:37 remaining in the first half to close the gap to 3-2.
Although scoring just one more goal in the second half when Mia Garza broke loose down the field to net a goal for Ottumwa (3-11) at the 16:09 mark, the Bulldogs dominated play.
GIRLS SOCCER
Scoring:
Teams 1st 2nd Final
Fairfield 2 0 2
Ottumwa 3 1 4