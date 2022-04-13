OTTUMWA — Matthew Erlandson had just one message for the Ottumwa girls soccer team as they joined together for the final huddle before the start of the second half.
"We aren't going to quit," Erlandson told his team.
Even at 0-5. Even facing a 7-0 halftime deficit. Even facing the second-ranked team in the state.
The Bulldogs never quit fighting, coming as close as the program has ever come to going to distance with Ankeny. Emma Gott finally clinched a sixth straight 10-0 win for the Hawkettes over Ottumwa, completing a hat trick with less than seven minutes left in the match.
"They were just beating us to every ball in the first half. We were watching a good game, but it just so happened we were playing in that game," Erlandson said. "At halftime, I told the girls I wanted them to win the 50-50 balls and try to disrupt them from their game plan. I want you to stay in their passing lanes and not just chase the ball. Once we started doing that, it made things more difficult for them and we were able to hold them off."
In fact, the final goal of the match was the only goal scored in the second half by Ankeny that wasn't assisted into the net by the Ottumwa defense. Daisy Sanchez-Lopez accidently knocked a loose ball into Ottumwa's own net in the 52nd minute, which stood up as the only goal Ankeny would score for most of the second half until a penalty call on the Bulldogs with 7:12 left gave Kennedy Macke a penalty kick opportunity.
Macke, an all-state tournament selection last year as a key part of Ankeny's run to the Class 3A state championship match, scored to move the Hawkettes within one goal of evoking the 10-goal mercy rule. Ankeny's very next run clinched the win less than a minute later as Gott scored for the third time in the match.
"The way I look at it, we should have gone the full distance," Erlandson said. "Without those two mistakes in the second half, we would have. I thought we played much better in the second half, but Ankeny is a well-organized team. They have a lot of talent and a lot of depth.
"I can't fault my girls for playing hard. That's all you can ask them to do."
In fact, Ottumwa not only held off the Hawkettes defensively, but made their own runs down the field showing no fear of attacking the ball against Ankeny over the final 33 minutes. In a series defined by one-sided matches that barely lasted one half, the Bulldogs showed as much competitiveness with one of the state's top programs as any Ottumwa girls soccer team has shown in quite a long time.
"I'm pretty proud of us. That's the longest we've ever held them down without a goal," Ottumwa senior Kelly Garcia-Salas said. "When Coach told us that we're not going to quick, we took it in and put our minds to it. We didn't quit. If we had, this match would have been over a lot sooner.
"Ankeny's not an easy team, but we really tried hard," Ottumwa senior Stephanie Mendoza added. "I was screaming out there to get after the ball. I was working my butt off, but it paid off."
Brooke Harrison scored twice for the Hawkettes while Megan Rose, Jerra Christensen and Avery Mathews also found the back of the net in the opening 40 minutes for 4-0 Ankeny. Ottumwa, still searching for their first win of the season, will look for what could be a breakthrough win on Thursday at the Walsh soccer complex against Oskaloosa in a rematch of last year's 3-0 loss to the Indians that changed the trajectory of the 2020 Ottumwa girls soccer season as the Bulldogs went from 2-1 entering the match to 3-13 by the end of the season.
Ottumwa has only won one match of their last 19 matches, a streak that started with last year's loss to Oskaloosa. One year later, at 0-6, Ottumwa has a chance once again to change the trajectory of its season this time in the right direction on Thursday night at Eric Wertheim Field.
"We're right on the brink of making some things happen," Erlandson said. "We set our goal to win six matches this season. People might look at us like we're crazy, but that was the goal we set. When you start reaching those, it's something you can build off of."