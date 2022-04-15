OTTUMWA – It was one year ago Friday that one loss to Oskaloosa seemed to change the trajectory of the Ottumwa High School girls soccer season.
One day to the date of that 3-0 loss to the Indians at Wertheim Field, the first of 12 losses in the final 13 matches of the 2021 season, the Bulldogs might have changed the trajectory of their current season on Thursday. This time, in the right direction.
Mia Garza recorded her first hat trick, adding a fourth goal with 6:55 left to close out a career scoring night for the Ottumwa sophomore. Addison Knaak and Sami Argueta added their first goals of the season as the Bulldogs secured their first win of the 2022 season with a 6-0 shutout against Oskaloosa, leading to a well-earned post match celebration at Schafer Stadium.
"I felt like a night like this was already coming," Garza said. "There are a lot of girls that are now really excited to play. We're having a lot of fun."
Garza, who scored five of Ottumwa's 17 goals last season as a freshman, surpassed that total on Thursday more than doubling her sophomore season total of three goals in the first six matches entering the night. With the four goals scored against Oskaloosa, Garza has scored 12 goals in her first 23 high school soccer matches and is playing with even more confidence.
"I'm trusting my footwork a lot more," Garza said. "That's what is allowing me to take the ball right at the defenders."
Garza had 11 of Ottumwa's season-high 35 shots, including several chances in the first 20 minutes. Ottumwa strategically chose to go against a stiff wind that gusted 20-30 miles-an-hour in the first half.
"We knew that it's tough to play defense against that, especially after you've had to played 40 minutes of defense," Ottumwa head girls soccer coach Matthew Erlandson said. "I don't know if (Oskaloosa) had any shots on goal in the second half. We did a good job of keeping the ball in front of us and staying with it."
Going against the wind in the first half did make it tough for Ottumwa to sustain a quality attack. Simply making a quality strike on the ball was a challenge with the wind moving the ball on its own.
"Every time I'd kick the ball, it seemed like it was coming right back at me," Ottumwa sophomore Addison Knaak said. "It kept coming back even when I was dribbling the ball. That's what caused a lot of the misses."
The Bulldogs (1-6) remained undaunted, continuing to do their best at finding the back of the net against the Osky defense and a stiff wind. Finally, just over 20 minutes into the match, Knaak suddenly found the ball on her foot with an open alley to the net.
"I was going through the defense and I saw there no one on me," Knaak said. "I just took it in closer to make sure that I wouldn't miss it."
Knaak dribbled in an scored her third career high school goal on a sure-footed strike that gave Ottumwa the lead for just third time in seven matches. Garza expanded that lead, scoring goals in the 25th and 28th minutes as the Bulldogs opened a three-goal lead for the first time this season.
"It felt good to get out here, score and keep scoring," Garza said. "We were able to enjoy it out there a lot more. We didn't have to play with the stress of trying to catch up to the other team."
Garza kept right on scoring, delivering a long strike the lined in off the bottom of the crossbar in the 52nd minute off the second of three assists in the match by Jadyn Hallgren. Sami Argueta added her first career goal almost two minutes later, scoring after stealing a goal kick by the Indians (0-6) and turning the turnover into an instant strike that gave Ottumwa five goals in a single match for the first time since Ottumwa's first win of last season, a 5-1 victory at Chariton, one year and five days earlier.
"I think we've got hope. Everyone is improving with every practice," Garza said after capping her first four-goal night with a strike in the 74th minute that gave Ottumwa six goals in a single match for the first time in over three years.
Erlandson, however, reminded the Bulldog players there best soccer is still to come. Ottumwa has a full week to savor their first win before returning to the field to host Urbandale (3-3) next Friday seeking consecutive victories for the first time since last season.
"We're on the brink of doing something," Erlandson said. "Hopefully, this gets us going in the right direction and gets them focused so we can keep improving and keep playing better and better soccer."
Kyrsten DeWees made 11 saves for the Indians. Allison Arellano-Munoz, Lauren Tarbell and Callie Lindgren all fired shots in the match for Oskaloosa.