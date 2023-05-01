OTTUMWA — The last time the Ottumwa High School girls soccer team was this deep into a season with a winning record, the Bulldogs produced the winningest season in program history.
Even that year, however, Ottumwa could not finish the year with a winning record. After earning a 10 CIML Metro conference victory at Des Moines North in May of 2010, the Bulldogs dropped their final three matches to No. 15 Des Moines Hoover, top-ranked Ankeny and 5-0 regional first-round loss to Indianola ending a 7-9 season.
The 2023 Ottumwa girls soccer team has a chance to achieve something no team in the program's history has ever achieved, moving to 5-4 overall on the season with a 4-1 Iowa Alliance conference south division win over Des Moines Lincoln on Friday at Schafer Stadium. Mia Garza-Trejo recorded a hat trick, making a run at two second-half goals that helped clinch a season-best third straight win for the Bulldogs.
"I've expected it since the beginning that we'd be right where we're at right now," Ottumwa head girls soccer coach Matthew Erlandson said. "The girls are playing really hard, they're playing tough and they're playing well together. They're communicating with each other. They're all in, which makes coaching a lot easier.
"It's just fun to watch. I almost end up watching the game instead of coaching the game a lot of times. They've just dominated at times."
Ottumwa got an extra boost this past week with the return to the line-up of freshman Ilana Vasconez. After scoring two goals and collecting two assists in the first five matches of the season, Vasconez had missed matches against Ames and Des Moines Hoover the previous week after suffering a concussion during a 1-0 loss to Des Moines North back on Apr. 14.
"I've been waiting for a long time to get back out there," Vasconez said. "It's hard to just sit back and watch. I've always like being out there and getting my hands dirty."
Vasconez returned to score one of Ottumwa's five goals last Tuesday in a 5-3 win at Chariton, marking the second time this season the Bulldogs have won consecutive matches. On Friday, Vasconez had her fingerprints all over a quick start for the Bulldogs against Lincoln making an early run at the Railsplitter goal that resulted in a foul and a penalty kick opportunity in the seventh minute.
Garza-Trejo took the shot, putting the ball into the back of the net with ease giving Ottumwa a 1-0 lead.
"I was determined I was going to put all my energy out right at the beginning of the match," Vasconez said. "We kind of started out slow against Chariton. We needed to get right out of the gates in this match."
Just over five minutes after setting up Garza-Trejo's first goal, Vasconez surprised herself by scoring her fourth goal of the season. The right-footed Ottumwa striker watched her off-balance left-footed strike roll past Des Moines Lincoln goal keeper Abigail Pfeifer, strike the far post and carom into to net giving the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead less than 12 minutes into the match.
"I didn't think that one was going to go in," Vasconez said. "It just felt awesome."
Ottumwa carried their 2-0 lead into the second half, but were challenged by multiple corner kicks as Lincoln took eight through the first 60 minutes. Finally, after drawing a foul on the eight corner, a free kick opportunity resulted in a scramble at the net and goal headed in by Lincoln senior captain Tzaitel Rodriguez cutting the lead to a single goal with over 23 minutes left in regulation.
"That wasn't even a goal I could be mad about," Erlandson said. "We did foul, but we fouled because we were fighting for the ball. Sometimes you'll have those. As long as we're scoring goals, I guess it's okay to let one in."
Whatever concern their might have been of allowing the Railsplitters (3-9, 2-4 Iowa Alliance) was put to rest by the aggressiveness of Garza-Trejo. Ottumwa's leading goal scorer split Lincoln defenders in both the 65th and 70th minutes, finishing the runs with confident strikes past Pfeifer for the junior's 10th and 11th goals of the season.
"Once I got past the first player, I felt like I could past anyone," Garza-Trejo said. "It gave more confidence even early on when I was able to make a couple of runs and go past a few players."
Friday's win was the 66th all-time victory in 278 matches spanning two decades since the program came into existence. Ottumwa hasn't won five matches in a season since going 5-11 in 2013.
The Bulldogs host Fairfield (0-9) on Tuesday at Schafer Stadium at 5:30 p.m. With a win over the Trojans, Ottumwa would win six matches in a season for the first time since 2012.
"The hope is that this might be the most successful season in the history of the program until next season. That's kind of the hope going forward," Erlandson said. "I know these kids aren't just going to be satisfied with the success they can have this season. We want to keep building on our success.
"I don't want this to be a one-and-done season or for people to think it's some sort of fluke. We want people to know that, when you play Ottumwa soccer, you better come ready to play."
