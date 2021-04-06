PELLA – Four goals in the first half by Pella Christian spoiled the head coaching debut of Shayla Robinson for the Ottumwa High School girls soccer team on Tuesday.
The Eagles added a goal in the second half to clinch a 5-1 win over the Bulldogs. Mia Clark scored Ottumwa's first goal of the season, finding the back of the net in the 23rd minute on an assist from Samia Argueta. Lizeth Lopez collected six saves in net for Ottumwa.
"We had a lot of great passing and crossing. We just got too tired early in the game, which allowed them (Pella Christian) to take control," Robinson said. "I'm seeing a lot of positive growth together as a team. We will continue that and work on what we need to work on at practices this week."
Ottumwa (0-1) heads to Chariton on Friday night. Varsity action at Reynolds Field is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.