OTTUMWA — The Central Iowa Metropolitan League is full of talented high school girls soccer teams.
Shayla Robinson knows that as well as anyone, having played and coached against those teams for several years as part of the Ottumwa High School girls soccer program. In her first season as head coach of the Bulldogs, Robinson knows full well what the schedule has in store for her young squad.
The Bulldogs got a first-hand look at the first of the CIML's many talented programs on Tuesday. Ankeny Centennial, state semifinalists in 2019, improved to 5-1 on the season winning 11-0 in a match that lasted only one half due to the 10-goal mercy rule.
"I told the girls from the get-go that we're going to be playing teams like this throughout the season. You have to adapt to what they're doing. You not only have to know what they're doing, you have to know what they're going to do next.
"We read it as best as we can and went from there. They (Centennial) knew how to play the outsides and knew how to bring it in. We just were not as dominant in the center for their crosses in tonight."
It took just 19 seconds for Centennial to put the first goal in the back of the net. Elizabeth Overberg converted the first of the 31 shots fired in 40 minutes by the Jaguars for a 1-0 lead one possession into the contest.
Centennial was just getting started. Averi Porter followed with a goal 79 seconds later, giving the Jaguars a 2-0 lead, before Alanna Pennington and Overberg followed with scoring strikes 28 seconds apart, opening a 4-0 Centennial lead less than four minutes after kickoff.
"I told the girls before the match we're going to be facing teams this season that are even harder than our first match against Pella Christian," Robinson said. "You just have to be ready for it. You can't look at the loss. You have to look at the positive things that we did better after working on it during practice. There's a lot of things we worked on this week that the girls did really well on."
Porter's second goal of the match, coming in the ninth minute, was followed by the first of Grace Meador's two goals giving Centennial a 6-0 advantage. Ottumwa was able to keep the Jaguars off the scoreboard for almost 10 minutes, even making a couple of runs down the field as both Mia Garza and Jadyn Hallgren were able to possess the ball in Ottumwa's offensive half.
"I was really excited to see that," Robinson said. "What we did really well was eliminate the offsides. That's something we've been working on a lot. That's something we struggled with earlier in the season. We need to start working these teams that are going to be more skilled and working them into offsides. We got the ball down and worked the ball to the outside.
"We also got the ball in the air. That's something else we worked hard at during practice. I'm happy to see that."
Isabelle Sash and Gabrielle Lawrence both scored late in the first half before Avery Lewis found the back of the net twice in the final 10 minutes, clinching the 11-goal victory for the Jaguars. Ottumwa (2-3) will look to bounce back at Urbandale on Friday.
"I told the girls after the match not to let this score discourage them," Robinson said. "They needed to look at all the positive things we did. This is a really good group of girls that don't get down on themselves and always push each other. The girls are creating those positive vibes. Creating that bond is really important.
"Even after this loss, the girls are encouraging each other knowing what we have to do to go on to the next match."
GIRLS SOCCER
Ankeny Centennial 11, Ottumwa 0
Centennial 11 — 11
Ottumwa 0 — 0
Scoring Summary
AC — Elizabeth Overberg goal, :19.
AC — Averi Porter goal, 1:38.
AC — Alanna Pennington goal (Porter assist), 3:13.
AC — Overberg goal, 3:41.
AC — Porter goal, 8:32.
AC — Grace Meador goal (Cady Compton assist), 11:35.
AC — Isabelle Sash goal (Meador assist), 21:13.
AC — Meador goal (Sash assist), 24:37.
AC — Gabrielle Lawrence goal (McKenna Hilton assist), 29:01.
AC — Avery Lewis goal (Macy Epp assist), 33:50.
AC — Lewis goal, 35:55.
Ankeny Centennial: Total Shots — 31 (Lewis 6, Hinton 3, Meador 3, Overberg 3, Porter 3, Macie Langstraat 2, Lawrence 2, Pennington 2, Meghan White 2, Katie Bergan, B. Compton, C. Compton, Sash, Sari White). Total Saves — 0. Total Fouls — 2.
Ottumwa: Total Shots — 0. Total Saves — 2 (Kelly Garcia-Salas 2). Total Fouls — 2.