OTTUMWA — Alexis Winkey scored four goals and assisted on a fifth for the Ames girls' soccer team, leading the Little Cyclones to a 10-0 Iowa Alliance conference win over Ottumwa on Tuesday at Eric Wertheim Memorial Field.
Emma Evans added two goals for Ames, combining with Winkey to produce 25 of the 51 shots taken the 70 minutes against the Bulldogs. Nadia Kobayashi, Lucy Socia, Annika Hinson and Sienna Carillo each added goals for the Little Cyclones, who put the match away with 10 minutes left after building a 5-0 halftime lead.
Ottumwa (2-4, 0-3 Iowa Alliance) hosts Des Moines Hoover on Friday at Schafer Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.