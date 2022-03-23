OTTUMWA — There are two main goals that Matthew Erlandson has as the new head coach of the Ottumwa High School girls soccer team.
"I'm just trying to teach these girls soccer and have fun," Erlandson said.
The sights and sounds coming from Tom Kopatich Field inside Schafer Stadium would indicate the OHS student athletes are doing both, having fun while working on their soccer skills. From a 'knockout' dribbling drill in which players have to keep control of their soccer ball without having knocked out of an ever-shrinking space to defensive drills in which players must protect passes and shots from getting through certain spaces on the field, players are learning lessons about the art of the beautiful game while smiling and laughing throughout the practice.
"When you think about sports, as I get older I've start thinking about what it actually taught me as a person and as man," Erlandson said. "As an adult, it teaches you how to preserve and how to overcome things. I started thinking about what my kids learned from playing sports and what was the most effective way for them to learn. It came down to making sure that these kids continue to want to show up each day and want to work at getting better. I think you have to make it fun for these kids that have that desire."
Erlandson, a teacher and coach of soccer within the Cedar Rapids Prairie school district, is hoping to bring some stability to a program that has seen three coaching changes within the past four years. Besides having experience both as a coach and as a parent of student athletes, Erlandson uses some of his own experiences participating in multiple high school sports to try and guide the current Bulldog girls soccer players.
"When I played in high school, we didn't have a very good soccer team. I think we went 5-19 during our best season," Erlandson said. "I also wrestled for a team that won state titles in Michigan. To see both ends of the spectrum and learn how you handle both losing and winning is very important. Kids need to understand that, because they're going to come to things in life that they're not always going to win at, but that doesn't mean you just give up."
That is perhaps the biggest lesson that the Ottumwa girls soccer program needs to learn. In the past 11 years, the OHS girls have sported a 34-114-5 (.239) record with just 17 wins in the past seven seasons.
To Erlandson's point, Ottumwa posted consecutive wins for the first time in eight years after earning a 5-1 win against Chariton and a 4-1 win over Centerville, giving the Bulldogs a winning 2-1 record early in the 2021 season. Hopes of winning three straight matches for the first time in over a decade, however, ended when Oskaloosa won 3-0 over Ottumwa at Wertheim Field, sending the Bulldogs into a tailspin with nine consecutive losses by a combined score of 66-3 ultimately leading Ottumwa to a 3-13 final record for the second consecutive season.
"I want these girls to learn that they need to keep working hard," Erlandson said. "What I've been impressed with is that I don't hear any complaining out here no matter how much we run or how many drills we do. Whether it's confusing to these girls at first or not, they're all in. They're going to be successful. That's what I want to teach them. You can learn a lot about yourself, have fun and learn a lot about how to work with each other. Those are things that transferable to the real world."
Five of the seven players that scored for the Bulldogs are back this season, including senior Maria Francisco who led Ottumwa with six goals last season. Mia Garza (five goals and one assist), Addison Knaak (two goals and two assists) and Jadyn Hallgren (two goals) also return for the Bulldogs as does returning defensemen Stephanie Mendoza and goaltender Kelly Garcia-Salas.
"The fun memories of sports is what I have. That's what I want these girls to come away with this season," Erlandson said. "I want to impact people and change lives. Soccer is one of the ways to do that."