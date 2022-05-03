OTTUMWA — Jaydn Hallgren still has two years left as an Ottumwa High School student.
Presumably, that means two more seasons as a member of the Bulldog girls soccer team. When those two years are over, Hallgren may look back on the goal she scored Friday night at Schafer Stadium as the goal that truly helped turn the program around.
After winning just two of their previous 22 matches dating back to last season, the Bulldogs strung consecutive wins on consecutive nights in consecutive matches at home. Hallgren's kick from 30 yards out drifted over the hands of Des Moines Hoover goal keeper Nia Irvin with just over two minutes left in regulation, lifting Ottumwa to a thrilling 2-1 CIML Metro conference win over the Huskies in the most dramatic victory for the program since pulling out a pair of one-goal decisions in the 2018 season.
"I was just crossing my fingers when I kicked that ball hoping it would go in," Hallgren said. "It's exciting. Those are the shots that don't normally go in, so it feels so great when you finally get one."
Ottumwa set themselves up to win three straight matches for the first time in a decade as the Bulldogs welcomed in Des Moines North, who entered Tuesday's match with an overall record of 1-9. Despite losing Hallgren to an ankle injury late in the first half, Ottumwa secured another late conference win on goals by Mia Garza and Stephanie Sagal-Cordova in the final 10 minutes of a 2-0 victory over the Polar Bears on Tuesday.
"It's good to be on the right end of these type of matches," Ottumwa head girls soccer coach Matthew Erlandson said. "I think this is going to be a huge turning point for us. We'll see if we can continue to make some noise and put people on alert that Ottumwa soccer is here."
Hallgren, who has played in all 27 varsity matches over her first two seasons for the OHS girls soccer team, had been part of just four wins in her first 25 matches. Like her first-year head coach, Hallgren is also hoping her goal might have help spark a turnaround for the program.
"This just shows that, if we get our head in the game, we can actually beat these teams," Hallgren said. "Ottumwa's had a past where they haven't won a lot. The girls are slowly getting better. We're progressing. Hopefully, we'll get a lot more wins in the future."
Hallgren is one of several young Ottumwa soccer players that had to not only adjust to playing varsity soccer, but adjust to a position change during the course of the season. Initially solely used on the wing, Hallgren has adapted into a role as a midfielder finding teammates up the field allowing the Bulldog offense to play with more pace than in recent years.
"It was really different getting used to adapting to the middle because I'm so used to staying out wide," Hallgren said. "Coach has helped me work through it. So have my teammates."
Perhaps no Ottumwa player has had to adjust to a new position more than freshman Pyie Win, who was forced into a brand new role as the starting goalkeeper for the Bulldogs with returning junior net minder Lizeth Lopez suffering from an early-season wrist injury. Win had her best game yet in her 10th all-time start in the net, making eight saves against the Huskies including a stop at the end of the first half that preserved a 1-0 lead.
That stop, however, came with a physical price. Sifa Appolina, who was looking to convert on a turnover by scoring on a breakaway at the end of the half, collided with Win causing the freshman to battle through a knee injury during the halftime break.
"I was able to move around and found a way to help the team out in the second half," Win said. "I just felt like they were going to keep coming after me, but I didn't let that affect me. I had my head in the game. I'm really happy that I could help the team a lot and help make some winning plays."
That included a stop early in the second half on a kick right in front of the net as players from both Hoover and Ottumwa collided all around Win. Appolina, however, was able to score off a rebound after Win stopped an initial shot by Lyleana Martinez tying the match at 1-1 with 11:31 left in the second half.
"Pyie made a great initial save. We just weren't there in position to back her up," Erlandson said. "She saved the game for us. She took a hit at the end of the first half, came back and played tough. This is her first year playing soccer and she's playing one of the hardest positions to figure out right away."
The goal by Appolina seemed poised to set up Ottumwa (4-8, 2-1 CIML Metro) for yet another late loss having opened the season allowing late goals in season-opening one-goal losses to Pella Christian and Centerville. In a sign of a second-half turnaround for the Bulldogs this season, and perhaps a long-ranging turnaround for the program, Ottumwa responded eventually finding the winning goal off the foot of Hallgren in the 78th minute before joining together to prevent Hoover (5-4, 1-1 CIML Metro) on a late free kick in the final minute.
"We had some close chances. The goal post came into play a lot," Erlandson said. "Jaydn played a great shot recognizing the goalie is out. She just had to send it in.
"I finally feel like we played a full 80 minutes of soccer."