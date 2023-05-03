FAIRFIELD — Give Ivy Larsen credit.
In just her second start of the season in goal for the Fairfield girls soccer team, Larsen stood to heavy fire from an Ottumwa squad in the midst of what might go down as the program's most successful season.
Larsen, normally a defenseman, has been thrust into the role of goal keeper for the Trojans due to injuries that have depleted a small team even more throughout the course of a winless season. Still, Larsen made 15 saves against the Bulldogs doing her best to extend Tuesday's match at Schafer Stadium with Ottumwa on the brink of ending the match on a 10-goal mercy rule.
"It's a lot harder than it looks, but I got more comfortable as the match went along," Larsen said. "They're a good team. I just wanted to do my best to keep the match going."
Larsen's play in net extended the match for 15 minutes against Ottumwa's constant barrage of shots. Finally, with just over 19 minutes left, Mia Garza-Trejo finished what she started scoring her fifth goal of the night to clinch Ottumwa's fourth straight win sealing up a 10-0 victory in the 61st minute.
"They're a really good team," Larsen said of the Bulldogs. "They're good at shooting the ball. They have good midfielders. I definitely got into a zone and more confident making saves. I wanted to try a lot harder."
Larsen's will, however, only delayed the inevitable outcome. The Bulldogs never looked back in their sixth win of the season, the first time in 11 years that OHS has reached that mark, after a goal in the opening minute by Garza-Trejo put Ottumwa on top for good.
"We had great looks in the first 30 seconds. Ilana (Vasconez) just missed scoring the first goal 15 seconds after the opening kickoff," Ottumwa head girls soccer coach Matthew Erlandson said. "We've been practicing possession and passing to work the ball down the field. The thing that's changed for us is that the girls have really stepped up the physicality of the game. They've started playing with that physical aspect while still having that skill and control that you need to be successful.
"The girls are also getting mentally tougher. They go out now expecting to win, expecting to play well and dominate teams."
Garza-Trejo had a hat trick secured in 17 minutes, scoring three of Ottumwa's first five goals. Grace Stowe added her third goal of the season, putting in a rebound off a shot by Vasconez that hit the post during the early flurry of Bulldog offense.
"We wanted to make more passes, but we wanted to take any shots we could," Stowe said. "Our main job as forwards are to be there and help our teammates and follow through."
Vasconez would find the net twice before the night was over, scoring in the 21st minute off a shot that struck the post by Garza-Trejo before making a run in for a goal in the 44th minute to give Ottumwa an 8-0 lead. Samia Arueta added her sixth goal of the season less than three minutes into the second half for the Bulldogs while Jadyn Hallgren scored her fourth goal of the season early in the first half, helping Ottumwa secure at least six wins in a season for just the fourth time in the program's 20-year history.
"The chemistry we have as a team is great. We're able to have fun every day at practice and we have fun every day together," Hallgren said. "We're having fun together on and off the field. It's like a family. If you don't have that chemistry, you're not going to be successful.
"I didn't know if we'd be capable of putting together the type of successful season we've had so far, but I hoped for it. To go on this roll is worth all the work we've put into this. We're really enjoying having this opportunity to break records and prove that Ottumwa girls soccer isn't something to be overlooked."
Ottumwa (6-4) can match the winningest season in program history on Friday night at home hosting Iowa Alliance Conference south division rival Des Moines East. Fairfield (0-10) returns to Southeast Conference play at home against Mount Pleasant on Thursday looking to Ottumwa as a perfect example of how quickly fortunes can change for a program.
"We have good athletes. I feel like we can get better, build up our numbers and begin starting a turnaround of our own," Larsen said.
