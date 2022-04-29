OTTUMWA — The demons that have haunted the Ottumwa High School girls soccer team in losses earlier this season could have cost the Bulldogs again both Thursday and Friday night.
Chariton senior Milana Gogan scored in the opening minute on Thursday at Eric Wertheim Field, just like Urbandale did six nights earlier in a 9-0 win over Ottumwa. Sifa Appolina scored on a rebound late in the second half for Des Moines Hoover on Friday at Schafer Stadium, much as both Pella Christian and Centerville did early in the season turning two potential victories into a pair of season-opening losses for the Bulldogs.
The past 48 hours have proven, however, this Ottumwa girls soccer squad is responding with a different attitude.
"Instead of discouraging them, it kind of lit a fire under them to get out there and make up for it," Ottumwa head girls soccer coach Matthew Erlandson said.
One night after responding to the opening-minute goal by the Chargers with three unanswered goals in the first 17 minutes of a 3-1 non-conference win, the Bulldogs came through late in a CIML Metro thriller with the Huskies. Jadyn Hallgren's shot from 30 yards out lofted over the top of Hoover goalie Nia Irvin with less than three minutes left in the second half, lifting Ottumwa to a 2-1 win matching the win totals of the previous two seasons of OHS girls soccer with six matches left in the regular season.
"It shows that, if we get our head in the game, we can beat these teams," Hallgren said. "We're getting better. The team is progressing. Hopefully, we'll get some more wins in the future."
Maria Francisco would make up for the early goal, scoring her first of the season in the second minute of the match on Thursday against Chariton. Mia Garza would put Ottumwa ahead for good with goals in the 10th and 17th minutes, helping the Bulldogs avoid a third straight loss.
"I just saw the space and I knew it was my time to score my first goal," Francisco said. "It was just my time. I'm happy now that we got that win."
After enduring a nine-match losing streak last season, the Bulldogs have shown signs that they won't have to endure the same type of drought this season. Garza scored two goals in the first half on Tuesday at Des Moines East, giving Ottumwa an early lead against the Scarlets in an eventual 5-2 CIML Metro conference loss.
Three goals in 17 minutes on Thursday playing on the natural grass of Wertheim Field continued the response of the Bulldogs. Ottumwa allowed just one more shot on goal the rest of the match after the opening-minute strike by Gogan while finishing with 11 shots on the opposite end of the field.
"I put a lot of effort to stopping them from scoring. I felt like it was my mistake that allowed them to score that first goal," Ottumwa senior defender Stephanie Mendoza said. "I was surprised that we got that goal back that quickly. I was so glad to see us get that goal back right away. This year is going to be different. I'm hoping it all goes in the right direction after this."
The four goals in 17 minutes was something of a surprise considering the slower pace of the ball on the natural surface of Wertheim Field. Both teams found themselves having to track down balls that stayed in play rather that roll out of bounds on a turf surface like the one found at Schafer Stadium.
"It was just like Velcro out there. You could almost see the ball stick to the surface as soon as someone sent it down the field," Erlandson said. "It's hard to get used to when you haven't played on it all year."
Besides the taller grass, wet conditions made for unique challenges for players both attacking and defending their respective goals.
"I kept slipping. There's a big puddle in the middle of the field," Mendoza said. "We just had to put a lot of effort into it. I'm just glad that everyone tried their best."
Ottumwa (3-8, 1-1 CIML Metro) will be back on the turf at Schafer Stadium on Tuesday night against Des Moines North. Amazingly, it will be the final home game of the regular season for the Bulldogs.
"Hopefully, we'll continue to try our best in all the matches we have left this season," Mendoza said.