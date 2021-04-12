OTTUMWA — It's hard to believe that eight years had passed since the Ottumwa High School girls soccer team won consecutive matches.
On Thursday night, the Bulldogs have a chance to produce the program's first three-match winning streak since their head coach was one of the team's senior leaders.
Ottumwa followed up a 5-1 win on Friday at Chariton, the first victory for Shayla Robinson as head coach of her alma-mater, with a 4-1 victory over Centerville on Tuesday in the home opener for the Bulldogs.
"To finally have all these fans here to see what these girls can do and see how hard we work during practices, it definitely paid off," Robinson said. "These girls definitely deserved this win, just as much as they did on Friday. We're just going to keep working hard and can find that next win on Thursday."
Ottumwa brought plenty of momentum into their home opener, dominating the Chargers with a trio of first half goals on Friday. Addison Knaak scored twice for the Bulldogs, finding the back of the net in the final two minutes of each half.
Jadyn Hallgren got the scoring started on Friday for the Bulldogs with a goal less than 13 minutes into the match. Maria Francisco added Ottumwa's second goal against the Chargers less than two minutes later while Mia Garza scored her second goal of the season for Ottumwa with 17:55 left in the match.
"We are really starting to look more like a team," Robinson said on Friday. "We changed our game plan up and the girls adapted very well.
"These girls worked extremely hard. The win was definitely well deserved."
Centerville, meanwhile, was looking to bounce back after a 1-0 loss to Pella Christian. Joslyn Terpstra's goal with under four minutes left in the first half proved to be the difference for the Eagles.
The Redettes (1-2) appeared poised for a much better result on Monday, jumping out to a 1-0 lead on a goal by Mickey Stephens in the opening minutes. Centerville created several chances in the opening 40 minutes, outshooting the Bulldogs 12-3 as Ottumwa managed to get to the half only trailing by a goal.
"I don't we came out ready in the first half. You could tell with our touches and our shooting," Robinson said. "I think, after that first half, the girls realized they had to pick it up in order to start shooting more in order to get this win."
Ottumwa literally turned the tables on the Redettes in the second half, allowing just six shots in the final 40 minutes. Still, the Bulldogs (2-1) remained behind on the scoreboard until Jennifer Marquez moved up from her defensive position to help the Ottumwa offense.
The move paid off. Marquez lofted a ball in traffic that dropped perfectly behind Centerville goal keeper Maddison Casteel, setting off a wild celebration after the senior's first goal of the season tied the match at 1-1 in the 48th minute.
"I didn't think that ball was going to go in," Marquez said. "I was pretty surprised. I'm just really glad it went in. We just kept positive, we just kept shooting. It's just like Coach (Robinson) says. If we keep shooting, we'll make a goal. That's what happened."
The next 15 minutes of the match would be played in Centerville's defensive half as Ottumwa kept the offensive pressure on. Mia Garza finally capitalized on the pressure, keeping possession of the soccer ball while dribbling around four defenders before firing a shot that went off Casteel's hand and landed just over the goal line in the 61st minute, giving Ottumwa a 2-1 lead.
"I did not want the ball to go back over the 50-yard-line. I'm really focused on moving our defense up a ton to keep the ball on our side of the field," Robinson said. "I want to keep that pressure on at all times. I think that's what helps us keep our momentum. To keep scoring, you have to keep that pressure on."
Stephens had three shots to tie the match in the final 15 minutes with two drifting wide and one being stopped by Ottumwa goalie Kelly Garcia-Salas. The Bulldogs put the match out of reach with late goals by Jayden Hallgren and Maria Francisco Crisobal, clinched Ottumwa's second straight win.
The Bulldogs host Oskaloosa at Walsh Field on Thursday. Centerville hosts Clarke on Friday at Paul Johnson Field.
GIRLS SOCCER
Ottumwa 4, Centerville 1
Centerville 1 0 — 1
Ottumwa 0 4 — 4
Scoring Summary
Centerville — Mickey Stephens goal, 5:00
Ottumwa — Jennifer Marquez goal, 47:43
Ottumwa — Mia Garza-Trejo goal, 60:12
Ottumwa — Jayden Hallgren goal, 69:48
Ottumwa — Maria Francisco Crisobal goal, 73:18
Centerville: Total Shots — 18 (Stephens 10, Faith Owens 3, Breckyn Carney 2, Josey Morrow, Emma Strickler, Renee Waldrop). Total Saves — 4 (Maddison Casteel 4). Total Fouls — 3.
Ottumwa: Total Shots — 15 (Garza-Trejo 4, Addison Knaak 3, Marquez 2, Stephanie Sagal-Cordova 2, Crisobal, Hallgren, Stephanie Mendoza, Letica Sosa). Total Saves — 8 (Lizeth Lopez 5, Kelly Garcia-Salas 3). Total Fouls — 4.