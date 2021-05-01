OTTUMWA — Shayla Robinson wasn't hanging her head on Friday night after the Ottumwa High School girls soccer team's fourth straight loss.
That's because of the consistent attack of the Bulldogs, leading to 25 shots in 80 minutes including 15 shots at the net. In the end, only two of Ottumwa's 15 shots on goal beat Des Moines Hoover senior goalie Cynthia Renes as the Huskies scored all four goals in the first half on the way to a 5-2 CIML Metro conference win at Schafer Stadium.
"We were getting the shots, but we weren't getting the girls up there as quickly as I would like," Robinson said. "Just the progress of getting those long shots in, which is something we've been practicing all week, is good to see as a head coach. I can see them putting all that work into the matches. That's really great progress."
Ottumwa nearly doubled Hoover (3-6, 2-0 CIML Metro) in both total shots (25-13) and shots on goal (15-8). The Bulldogs found themselves fight uphill after just two minutes had gone by when Tessa Silberhorn scored the first of two consecutive goals on the first two shots of the night for the Huskies, opening a sudden 2-0 lead.
Ottumwa spent most of the next 10 minutes of the match seeking to at least get one goal back, getting possessions deep into Husky territory. The Bulldogs fired 12 shots in the first half including seven on goal, but could not find the same solid contact to get the ball past Renes.
"I told the girls that you have to be quick with those (finishes)," Robinson said. "I'm really big on one-touch shots. I want something immediately off the bat. I think for these girls, when the pressure comes on, they get nervous. They overthink it a little bit.
"I tell them sometimes they just need to go for it. Sometimes, you have to be selfish and go for that shot when you have that open space. I think some of them want to make that great pass right in front to make that finishing shot more open."
Logan Kleese led Hoover with eight shots, producing a hat trick by scoring the final three Husky goals in the match. Kleese drew a foul in the 14th minute attacking the goal, leading to a penalty kick that put the Huskies up 3-0.
After another 16 minutes of Ottumwa trying to find a goal, Hoover again the ball to Kleese down the field. Kleese dribbled to the other end and scored on a cross off the hands of OHS goalie Lizeth Lopez in the 30th minute, putting the Huskies up 4-0.
The Bulldogs (2-6, 0-2 CIML Metro) struck just two minutes into the second half as Mia Garza found Stephanie Sagal-Cordova for a long strike that found the back corner of the Hoover net, finally putting Ottumwa on the board and on pace to make a run at an epic comeback. While the Bulldogs outshot Hoover 11-4 in the second half, finding quality strikes again became a problem as Ottumwa failed to finish until a goal by Maria Francisco with under 54 seconds left, coming almost 16 minutes after Kleese broke away for a game-clinching goal for Hoover.
"We got some momentum early in the second half. No matter what, even down three or four goals, I want the girls to keep your hopes up," Robinson said. "We've had games where we're losing by a lot and come back. Getting those goals and taking those shots in the second half shows these girls are continuing to work hard the entire game."
Ottumwa will look to bounce back on Tuesday night at winless Des Moines North as the Bulldogs seeking to snap a five-match losing streak and secure their first conference win of the season. Ottumwa returns home on Friday, May 7, to host future conference rival Ames.
"Once you get those runs down the field, you can feel the girls getting pumped up," Robinson said. "They can feel the momentum shifting in their favor. No one should be disappointed in the final score. Everyone worked hard to give us a chance. That's what we're continuing to work hard for throughout this season."
GIRLS SOCCER
Des Moines Hoover 5, Ottumwa 2
DMH 4 1 — 5
OHS 0 2 — 2
Scoring Summary
Hoover — Tessa Silberhorn goal, 2:06
Hoover — Silberhorn goal (Rosette Niyonyishu assist), 3:01
Hoover — Logan Kleese goal (penalty kick), 13:04
Hoover — Kleese goal (Abew Nyashinde assist), 29:19
Ottumwa — Stephanie Sagal-Cordova goal (Mia Garza assist), 42:00
Hoover — Kleese goal (Niyonyishu assist), 73:41
Ottumwa — Maria Francisco goal (Cordova assist), 79:06
Hoover: Total Shots — 13 (Kleese 8, Silberhorn 2, Anna Makuta, Arianna Sills, Ellie Smith). Total Saves — 13 (Cynthia Renes 13). Total Fouls — 2.
Ottumwa: Total Shots — 25 (Garza 10, Sagal-Cordova 6, Samia Argueta 3, Francisco 3, Jadyn Hallgren, Addison Knaak, Jennifer Marquez). Total Saves — 3 (Lizeth Lopez 3). Total Fouls — 7.