Girls soccer: Bulldogs shut out Huskies

OTTUMWA — It took almost 78 minutes for Mia Garza-Trejo to clinch it.
For 80 minutes on Friday night, the Ottumwa High School girls soccer team dominated play against Des Moines Hoover.
Sami Argueta and Garza-Trejo scored goals in the opening nine minutes of the Iowa Alliance Conference south division dual on Tom Kopatich Field, setting the tone early in favor of the Bulldogs. The Huskies could not capitalize on what few chances where earned against Ottumwa's defense, putting just two shots on goal in a 3-0 win for the Bulldog ssecured by Garza-Trejo who converted on a penalty kick with 2:23 left.
"I told the girls that now, we're playing soccer," Ottumwa head girls soccer coach Matthew Erlandson said. "I'll be we possessed the ball 90 percent of the time. We passed the ball. We're communicating. We're moving off the ball making those connections and getting those good looks at the goal."
As a result, Erlandson feels the Bulldogs are on the verge of going on something of a historic run for the program. Currently at 3-4, Ottumwa is in position to post the program's first winning season.
"We've got six matches left in the regular season. Our intention is to win all six. I feel we have that ability," Erlandson said. "The girls came out and executed everything that we've been practicing and everything we've been talking about."
Des Moines Hoover kept the ball on Ottumwa's end of the field throughout the opening minute of the match, looking to strike early against a Bulldog squad looking to avoid a third straight loss after suffering shutout losses to Des Moines North (1-0) and Ames (10-0) over the previous seven days. After finally getting ball over the 50-yard line, it didn't long for the Bulldogs to find the back of the net as Argueta made the most of the first shot in the match, beating Hoover sophomore goalkeeper Jessica Burgett for the junior's third goal of the season giving OHS a 1-0 lead just over two minutes after the opening kickoff.
"I didn't know what was going to happen. All I knew was I was going to hit it," Argueta said. "It just happened to go in. It felt great. I always try my hardest to make everyone proud."
The first goal on the first shot began a dominant stretch for the Bulldogs. Ottumwa took eight of the first 10 shots in the match with the relentless attack resulting in Garza-Trejo's team-leading sixth goal of the season just over six minutes after Argueta's goal giving Ottumwa a 2-0 lead.
"We had a lot of great runs down the field throughout the night," Erlandson said. "It wasn't just Mia. Mariana (Fernandez Tellez) had a shot that went off the hands of the keeper. Grace (Stowe) had a few. Stephanie (Sagal-Cordova) had a free kick that went through the football goalposts.
"We were there. I don't know how many chances we had that just missed by a few inches, but if you keep giving yourself those chances, good things will happen."
Hoover (4-3, 1-3 Iowa Alliance) got a chance to get right back in the match midway through the first half as a defensive miscue by the Bulldogs opened the door for a free kick by the Huskies within 20 yards of the goal. The ensuing attack resulted in three shots, including a kick that was stopped by OHS goalie Pyie Win and Bulldog defenseman Daisy Sanchez Lopez who took the brunt of the shot at the net off her body requiring a few minutes for the junior defenseman to physically recover.
"It hurt a lot, but it was worth it," Lopez said. "It's all about communication. If you miss a ball, you better get back and go get it. That's a big difference this year. We don't hang our heads if we make a mistake. We learn from it and we move on."
The Bulldogs did indeed move on, allowing just one shot in the entire second half. In fact, Hoover was barely able to get the ball within 50 yards of the goal finally getting a chance in the final five minutes in desperate need of somehow finding two goals to extend the match.
Instead, Ottumwa was able to counter back. Garza-Trejo, who led Ottumwa taking 11 of the team's 30 shots got the ball past the Hoover defense forcing the Huskies to tackle the junior just before a shot could be taken setting up the match-clinching penalty strike.
"We've talked about not thinking about what has happened. We've talked about going forward," Erlandson said. "We also talk about having teammates that back each other up. They're not out there bickering with each other. They're supporting each other and keeping thing positive out there.
"The girls have really found their roles and their identity since the first match of the season. We've had girls step up for us. The girls work with each other to support what everyone needs on the field. It's leading to a lot of great opportunities."
Ottumwa (3-4, 1-3 Iowa Alliance) heads to Chariton on Thursday.
