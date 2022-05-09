CHARITON — Milanna Primakov scored two of the four goals for Chariton, who avenged a 3-1 loss at Ottumwa to the Bulldogs 10 days earlier with a 4-1 win in area girls high school soccer action on Monday at Reynolds Field.
Alyssa Rippel scored a goal and dished out a pair of assists as Chariton (4-6) doubled up on their first-half offense in the second match with the Bulldogs. Ottumwa rallied at the Walsh complex after allowing an early goal to the Chargers, scoring three straight in the first 17 minutes to begin the first three-game winning streak for the program in a decade.
Stephanie Sagal-Cordova scored her second goal of the season, putting Ottumwa on the board in Monday's rematch with the Chargers. Nadiia Miroshnik added a goal while Abby Doran added an assist as Chariton scored twice in the second half to clinch the win.
"We just came out flat," Ottumwa head girls soccer coach Matthew Erlandson said. "It was not a pretty match."
Ottumwa (4-10) will look to bounce back at James Cownie Park in Des Moines on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs head to Des Moines Lincoln for a CIML Metro conference match with the varsity action kicking off at approximately 7 p.m.