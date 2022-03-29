OTTUMWA – The sounds of joy that could be heard throughout the preseason at Schafer Stadium could be heard once again on Tuesday as the Ottumwa girls soccer team headed the half in their first match of the season.
Mia Garza-Trejo had just lofted in a goal through the wind from over 30 yards out with 36 seconds left in the first half. Lizeth Lopez stopped a penalty shot by Joslyn Terpstra almost 29 seconds later, allowing the Bulldogs to carry a 1-0 lead into the second half.
Jadyn Hallgren's goal less than 10 minutes into the second half seemed to give Ottumwa all the momentum and cushion they would need to pull off a season-opening win. In just under 20 minutes, however, the Eagles snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.
Terpstra rebounded from two missed penalty-kick opportunities, scoring a pair of goals during a second-half comeback for the Eagles. After a successful penalty kick by Jaclyn Holmes with less than four minutes left sent the match into overtime, Terpstra made the first offensive run in the extra session count firing a shot past Lopez on a breakaway run to score a golden goal in just 74 seconds, clinching a 3-2 season-opening win for Pella Christian spoiling what appeared as though it would be a joyous opening night for young Bulldog girls.
"We did exactly what we practiced, especially at the start of the match," Ottumwa head girls soccer coach Matthew Erlandson said. "We just have a lack of depth. Once we started pulling some of our starters off, we just don't have the depth yet to overcome quite yet. We played a lot of minutes and put a lot of miles on our legs.
"I'm happy with it. I'm proud of them. I don't think they gave up at all. They didn't quit. They kept fighting right until the end."
So did Pella Christian, who overcame multiple missed opportunities to put the first goal on the board countering the early attack of the Bulldogs in the first half. Terpstra missed her first penalty kick opportunity wide of the net in the 19th minute and was stopped by Lopez in the 35th minute on her first breakaway opportunity, keeping the Eagles from taking the lead.
"I don't really take penalty kicks that often and we haven't practiced them a lot, but that's not a good excuse for missing them," Terpstra said. "It's frustrating when you miss those opportunities, especially when you find yourself behind 2-0. I think a lot of us started having some doubts, especially because we should have been up."
After missing on several quality chances close to the net, Pella Christian saw Ottumwa score the first goal of the night on a ball that was lofted in off a deep kick by Garza-Trejo. Through the winds that gusted around Tom Koptaich Field, the ball off the foot of the Bulldog sophomore drifted out of the reach of Ema Zula giving Ottumwa a 1-0 lead.
"I thought we did a good job of possessing the ball and working together as a team," Erlandson said. "I couldn't have asked for anything more against a team that won this game 5-1 last year."
Ottumwa's one-goal lead, protected by the Lopez's late stop, seemed to energize the Bulldogs heading into the second half. As was the case in the first half, the Bulldogs dominated the action and possession of the ball throughout the opening 10 minutes leading to a run to the net by Pyie Win that drew Zula out of the net trying to stop the attack.
The ball deflected away from both players. Pella Christian's attempt to pass the ball back up the field was picked off by Hallgren, who sent the ball back towards the open net scoring Ottumwa's second goal and leading to a change by the Eagles that helped spark their rally.
"When we changed keepers, we put in our forward and that seemed to help us get our offense going," Terpstra said.
Pella Christian's late-match push finally resulted in a goal as Terpstra sent a shot that deflected off the Bulldog defense and eluded Lopez with less than 19 minutes left in regulation. The Eagles (1-0) continued to create opportunities late in the match, finally getting a third penalty-kick opportunity after the Bulldogs were whistled for a hand ball with 3:21 left.
Holmes would have her first attempt at a tying penalty kick whistled back as the officials had yet to whistle the ball in play. Holmes, however, was just as successful on the second attempt as Lopez could not stop a third penalty kick opportunity by the Eagles.
"Lizeth had just an amazing match," Erlandson said of the Ottumwa net minder. "She made one save on a penalty kick, makes a couple more impressive saves and has to face four penalty kicks overall. She was right on every shot. She was there, picked the right direction and was in the right area for it. There were just some small breakdowns that we have to clean up going forward."
Ottumwa had the first chance to score the winning goal in overtime as Addison Knaak's baseline run led to a shot that was just wide of the net. The Eagles would not miss on their first run as Terpstra got the ball at midfield and sprinted past the Bulldog defense, ultimately finishing the comeback with the winning strike.
"I thought we'd have a chance to make that run. The middle was pretty open," Terpstra said. "I just made a tiny touch to the side to get the ball in the net. It's really exciting to open the season with this kind of win. I think it's going to give us a lot of encouragement as we go forward this season."
Ottumwa (0-1) is back in action on Friday at Chariton looking to bounce back from the heartbreaking loss. The Bulldogs also face Pella and Centerville on Saturday morning in the Redettes' home tournament.
"I told the girls we can't hang our heads for too long," Erlandson said. "We don't have time this season to sit and feel sorry for ourselves. We need to pick ourselves up and work harder at becoming better. This needs to motivate us even more.
"We just need to keep going. What else do we have?"