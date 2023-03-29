OTTUMWA — Once they got the sun out of their eyes, and 40 minutes out of their system, there was seemingly no stopping the Pella Christian girls soccer team on Tuesday.
After scoring the only goal of the first half, Joslyn Terpstra added three more goals in the second half for the Eagles as Pella Christian pulled away for a season-opening 6-1 win over Ottumwa at Schafer Stadium.
"It was hard connecting and looking up the field when you're looking into the sun," said Terpstra, who's goal in the 23rd minute would give the Eagles a 1-0 halftime lead. "We just got used to playing with each other as the match went along. I think that allowed us to connect better. We've only had one week of practice. We definitely figured out our rotations more as we got into the second half. That allowed us to get people in better positions to attack."
Pella Christian found their footing sooner than the Bulldogs. Inexperience on the defensive half would ultimately lead to a five-goal outburst by the Eagles with Jenna Edel's goal 57 seconds into the second half setting the tone for the rest of the match.
"We had to put Jadyn Hallgren back at center back, which is the first time she's played that position," Ottumwa head girls soccer coach Matthew Erlandson said. "We're still working on personnel things, trying to figure out where people need to be. The girls are working hard and they're willing to listen. They take everything I say and try to execute it. I can't fault them for that."
Terpstra would score her second goal of the night after Ottumwa was called for a penalty in the box, resulting in a yellow card for Daisy Sanchez-Lopez and Pella Christian's third goal of the night coming with less than 25 minutes left. Lexi Terpstra scored her first goal of the season just over five minutes later, giving the Eagles a 4-0 lead, before Joslyn Terpstra completed a season-opening hat trick by scoring Pella Christian's third goal in a six-minute window opening a five-goal lead over the Bulldogs.
"We were able to attack through the middle and through our center-forward," Terpstra said. "We scored off a lot of crosses. Last year, I feel like a lot of our goals came as a result of individuals dribbling through defenses. In this match, most of our goals came off an assist. We were able to connect off our passes. I think our ability to move and share the ball like that will only continue to grow throughout the season."
Ottumwa was able to avoid a shutout as the Bulldogs cashed in on a run by Mia Garza-Trejo, who scored a team-high 12 goals last season. After Garza-Trejo's initial shot was stopped by Pella Christian goalie Dani Roose, Ottumwa teammates Samia Argueta and Grace Stowe crashed the net putting the rebound into the back of the net in the 63rd minute to put the Bulldogs on the board for the first time this season.
"We had some girls step up that have made some tremendous improvement from last year," Erlandson said. "Mariana (Fernandez Tellez), Grace and Addison (Knaak) really stepped up. They've improved a lot from how they played last season. For as terrible as we played in that first half, we were in it. We weren't hanging our heads. We gave ourselves a chance."
Pella Christian (1-0) is off until heading to Knoxville on Apr. 3, the first of three matches in a four-day span for the Eagles. Ottumwa (0-1) will be back in action this weekend playing two matches at the Centerville Redette Tournament at Paul Johnson Field, facing Centerville in the first match of the day at 9 a.m. Pella and Keokuk will face off in the following semifinal with a third-place match and championship match set to follow throughout the day.
"I think we're still just trying to feel each other out," Erlandson said. "We've played a lot of soccer together, but now we've got girls in new positions and learning new roles. We need girls to step up, especially on defense. We had two seniors back there last year. That's a huge role that we have to fill quickly."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.