OSKALOOSA — Emmelia Miller said it best as she walked over to the sidelines late on Friday night at Drost Field.
"Winning is fun," Miller said.
After 14 matches that ended in defeat, the young Fairfield girls soccer team finally got to experience that winning feeling for the first and only time this spring. Savannah Hollander completed a hat trick by scoring two of Fairfield's three goals in the second half, securing a 5-2 win over Oskaloosa giving the Trojans a much-deserved payoff for their hard work through what has been a tough season.
"This feels so amazing. All of those losses and all our hard work paid off for this moment," Hollander said. "This is the best feeling in the world and I'm so happy I get to share it with all of these girls. I wouldn't change this team for anything."
Fairfield's season came to an end on Monday, falling 2-0 to Centerville in the opening round of the Class 1A regional tournament. Less than a week after suffering a 6-0 regular-season loss the Redettes, the Trojans played a much tougher match on Monday at Paul Johnson Field playing Centerville to a scoreless draw for nearly 33 minutes before Faith Owens scored the first of the two goals needed by the Redettes to clinch their own winning season and a second-round regional trip to Van Meter.
"We've been preaching since the start of the year to the girls that it doesn't really matter what your record is. Everyone gets into the postseason and everyone had a chance," Fairfield head girls soccer coach Alex Cardenas said. "No matter what you do, as long as you're progressing, you give yourselves a chance to peak at the right time.
"As a coach, getting that first win is the first step. Hopefully, there's a lot more to come in the future. Having the girls do the things that we've been preaching all season and to see them start to believe that they can actually do it is probably bigger than anything."
Fairfield entered their 15th match of the season last Friday having scored just five goals in the 14 previous matches. Only two of Fairfield's 14 losses had come by a single goal with the Trojans suffering 10 shutout losses.
So, despite being tied at halftime, goals by Hollander and Ellie Stever gave the Trojans reasons to celebrate at halftime. Fairfield had matched the goals scored by Oskaloosa teammates Audrey Cheney and Callie Lindgren, giving the Trojans a chance heading into the second half with the match tied at 2-2.
"We felt like we had chances to pick up that first win heading into the last few weeks of the season," Cardenas said. "It's been a roller coaster at times. Sometimes, you fall into that negativity because things aren't going your way. We've also had to struggle with injuries at times. The girls have kept good heads on their shoulders and they've done a good job staying together to stay as positive as possible."
Hollander, who had entered the night having scored just two goals all season, put her second goal of the match on the board in the 53rd minute giving Fairfield a second-half lead for the first time this season. Emma Phillips, one of five goal keepers used this season by the Trojans, made three key saves on Friday to keep the Indians from erasing the Trojan lead.
"For most of our girls, this is their first time playing," Cardenas said. "I've been joking with Emmelia that I was going to turn her into a soccer player yet. She did a great job of slowing things down and helping us continue to control the ball."
Leading by just one goal, the Trojans had hardly secured their first win heading into the final 15 minutes of regulation. Ivy Larsen, who has spent time playing multiple positions including goalie and entered Friday night with a broken hand, would deliver the kick that made the winning dream a reality driving a ball that deflected off the fingertips of Oskaloosa goalie Callier Walters and fell into the net with 10:03 left giving Fairfield a 4-2 lead.
"All I heard was Savannah tell me to shoot it right now," Larsen said. "I just took it and, luckily, it went in. That's my first goal ever. It gave me a lot more confidence. I started having more fun and got more into it."
Oskaloosa made two late runs at trying to cut into Fairfield's lead, only to be stopped by the Trojan defense. Hollander than got free with under four minutes left and put home the clinching goal that would allow Fairfield to walk off the field for the first time this spring celebrating a win.
"We just needed to believe in each other. We just needed to keep our energy as a team at a high level," Hollander said. "Going into the second half tied really helped motivate us. It didn't come easy, but that just made us work harder to get that win."
Centerville season came to an end at Van Meter on Wednesday as the Bulldogs (10-3) scored eight goals in the second half to secure a 10-0 victory. Despite the loss, the Redettes finished the season with a winning record of 8-7, the third consecutive winning season for the program.
