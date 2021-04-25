URBANDALE — Taylor Mulligan's goal less than seven minutes into the match set the tone for another tough night in the Central Iowa Metropolitan League for the Ottumwa High School girls soccer team.
Gracie Marks, Maria Long and Avery Van Quathem each scored a pair of goals in the first half for Urbandale, ending Friday's CIML crossover contest with the Bulldogs after just 40 minutes at Frerichs Field. The J-Hawks clinched a 10-0 victory on Van Quathem's second goal with under two minutes left in the half, ensuring the match would end on the 10-goal mercy rule after the first 40 minutes.
Ottumwa (2-4) will look for better results with the start of CIML Metro conference play this week. The Bulldogs host Des Moines East (2-6) on Tuesday in the conference opener for both teams at Schafer Stadium before welcoming Des Moines Hoover (1-5) to town on Friday, Apr. 30.