OTTUMWA — After 27 matches without a goal, Stephanie Sagal-Cordova stood on the doorstep of finally putting the ball in the back of the net.
The Ottumwa junior didn't let that chance slip away. Sagal-Cordova hammered a penalty kick past Des Moines North goalie Janette De la Cruz with 22.1 seconds left, clinching a 2-0 CIML Metro conference win for the Bulldogs Tuesday on Senior Night at Schafer Stadium.
"It was an amazing feeling to me," Sagal-Cordova said. "I just told myself to breath. I told myself that I had this and put it right in."
The goal not only clinched another close conference win for Ottumwa, but clinched the longest winning streak and winningest season in a nearly a decade. The Bulldogs have won three straight match for the first time since 2013, the last season Ottumwa finished with more than three wins.
"The girls played another 80 minutes of solid soccer," Ottumwa head girls soccer coach Matthew Erlandson said. "We've put together solid offense, defense and teamwork over consecutive matches. It's all falling into place, which is what we've been working for all season."
After an 0-6 start, Ottumwa has won four of six matches, overcoming adversity in the process on Tuesday. Besides frustratingly going 70 minutes without a goal despite firing 26 of the 27 shots taken by the teams in the match, the Bulldogs had to play the entire second half without sophomore Jaydn Hallgren who left the game late in the first half after injuring her ankle.
"It's a testament to these girls and how hard they work," Erlandson said. "The buy-in of these kids to believe they can do this, that they have the skills, I think it was just a matter of getting over that mental hump. Rather than questioning can they or can't they, they figured out that they can."
Sagal-Cordova, like many of the current Ottumwa players, has walked away from more losses than wins over the past two seasons. The Bulldogs, after a 2-1 start to last season, finished with a 3-13 record before opening this season losing the first two matches of the season to Pella Christian and Centerville allowing game-tying or game-winning goals in the final minutes of regulation.
Perhaps the biggest change lately, besides the experience and the improved skill set, has been the change in the mentality of those same Bulldog soccer players. Ottumwa began their current three-game winning streak answering an opening-minute goal by Chariton with three straight goals in the next 17 minutes, earning a 3-1 win last Thursday, before a goal by Hallgren from over 30 yards out in the final three minutes on Friday lifted Ottumwa to a thrilling 2-1 Metro win over Des Moines Hoover.
Once again on Thursday, the Bulldogs were challenged to avoid frustration. Despite numerous opportunities to put the first goal, or two, or three on the board, the Bulldogs found themselves locked in a scoreless tie that gave North an opportunity to steal a win with a late attack.
"We were breaking down a little bit. I think we were starting to get a little frustrated that we weren't able to find a goal," Sagal-Cordova said. "We had to keep our heads up. We had to get it together. We started feeling the pressure and we needed to step it up."
North (1-10, 0-2 CIML Metro) would be undone first by an injury that brought the match to a halt with 22 minutes left. The stoppage allowed the Bulldogs to catch their breaths and refocus.
"It was like a timeout that you would call in any other sport," Erlandson said. "We were starting to lose it a little bit, so it was fortunate that we got some time to get settled back and get back to work."
With Ottumwa (4-8, 2-1 CIML Metro) to get the ball back down the field to counter North's attack, the Bulldogs were able to take advantage of a mistake by the Polar Bears. Rather than sending a ball down the sidelines out of bounds to set their defense, North freshman Lemuna Gurisho instead fired the ball back to the middle of the field hoping to find a teammate.
Instead, Mia Garza found the ball on her foot. After having 10 previous shots either slide past the net or find de la Cruz guarding the net, Ottumwa's leading goal scorer finally found the magic touch driving a ball past the diving North net minder with 9:44 left finally putting the Bulldogs up 1-0.
"There was a lot of frustration. It seemed like most of the shots I took kept going right to the goal keeper," Garza said. "I was pretty shocked that the ball found me. We were kind of caught off guard and transitioning from defense to offense pretty fast. I looked up, decided to take the shot just to see what could happen."
North made one last charge at tying the match in the final minutes, drawing a penalty on the Bulldogs with less than six minutes left. Facing another late penalty kick, Ottumwa did not suffer the same fate as they did in a season-opening loss to Pella Christian as Hanna Gaya missed the kick wide of the net preserving Ottumwa's late lead.
"We're finally getting our team together," Sagal-Cordova said. "I'm so excited. It's brought back my passion for the sport. It reminds me why I play."