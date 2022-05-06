AMES — The longest winning streak in a decade for the Ottumwa High School girls soccer team came to an end on Friday at Ames.
The Little Cyclones scored six goals in the first half and never looked back, closing the match out with four goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half clinching a 10-0 win over the Bulldogs. The loss snaps a three-match winning streak for Ottumwa.
The Bulldogs (4-9) will look to get back on the winning track at Chariton on Monday. Action at Reynolds Field kicks off at 5:30 p.m.