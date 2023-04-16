Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Windy with rain and snow showers this morning changing to rain showers late. High near 40F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Decreasing cloudiness and windy. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.