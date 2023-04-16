OSKALOOSA — It was another nice spring night at Drost Field in Oskaloosa on Thursday but it would end up being a tough night for the Indian girls soccer team as they were shutout 10-0 by Ottumwa.
It didn’t take long for the visitors to strike first as Ottumwa midfielder Mia Garza-Trejo sliced through the Osky defense and deposited it in the top far corner for the opening goal just two minutes in to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.
Garza-Trejo would then set up Grace Stowe, whose shot bounced off the keeper’s hands and in for the second goal six minutes later. Ottumwa continued to push with Ilana Vasconez scoring off a long through ball, Jadyn Hallgren finishing off a four-on-four break the other way and Garza-Trejo showing off her speed past the Osky defense for another goal before finishing off her first half hat trick with another good individual run leading to a score to make it 6-0 with 16 minutes left in the opening half.
The Indians would get some momentum going over the last 15 minutes with some good runs going towards the Ottumwa net. Audrey Cheney and Josie Adam would both get off shots in the box but to no avail as the Bulldogs would hold their 6-0 advantage going into halftime.
After the break it was Ottumwa getting the wind at their back and they would pick up where they left off for the majority of the first half. The Bulldogs capitalized on a pair of corners with Garza-Trejo sending them both in to Samia Argueta who was able to jump on both crosses and kick them into the back of the net to extend the lead to 8-0.
Garza-Trejo later added to her goal total with a crossover move and letting one fly from outside the box and off the keepers hands and in.
With one more goal needed to finish the game early due to mercy rules, Ottumwa would get a penalty kick with a girl getting taken down in the box. Stephanie Sagal-Cordova would step up but see her shot saved by Osky keeper Callie Walters to keep things going.
The Indians would hold Ottumwa at nine goals for 15 minutes before Hallgren would jump on a loose ball in the Osky box and fire it to the corner of the net for the 10th goal to end the game with 11:04 left in the half.
Garza-Trejo would finish with four goals and two assists to lead Ottumwa while Argueta and Hallgren both added two goals and two assists of their own. Pyle Win and Kaitlynne Shoemaker combined for nine saves in the shutout for the Bulldog keepers.
Cheney led Osky with five shots including three on goal. Goalkeeping duties were split with Walters going down with an injury early in the first half before returning in the second half. She would finish with four saves while Callie Lindgren had three saves in relief.
Ottumwa came up short in a bid for a third straight win on Friday, falling 1-0 to Des Moines North despite a 12-8 edge in shots. Adar Mangok scored the only goal of the match in the first half on a feed from Hanna Gaya, lifting the Polar Bears to the win.
Oskaloosa, meanwhile, lost 5-1 on Friday to Knoxville. Janae Baker scored a pair of goals for the Panthers while Charlye Willis added a goal and an assist.
Oskaloosa (0-4) is right back in action as they host Newton on Tuesday while Ottumwa (2-3) hosts Ames on Tuesday at Eric Wertheim Memorial Field.
