Girls soccer: Ottumwa wins fifth straight

OTTUMWA — The results speak for themselves.
The Ottumwa High School girls soccer program is turning a corner and the word is getting out. The Bulldogs put on another impressive show on Friday night with more fans arriving to Schafer Stadium to cheer on a team in the midst of an unprecedented winning streak.
Ilana Vasconez recorded a hat trick, scoring two of Ottumwa five goals in the first half before adding the only goal for either team in the second half of a 6-0 Iowa Alliance Conference south division win over Des Moines East. The win extended the program's longest winning streak to five straight matches while tying an overall program record for most single-season wins, lifting OHS to 7-4 on the season needing one more win to clinch the program's first-ever winning season.
"I've grown up in Ottumwa and I've seen how this program has grown," Vasconez said. "It's getting better and it's going to keep getting better. It feel amazing finally proving that Ottumwa girls soccer can win."
Vasconez not only scored three goals, but helped set up two more goals by taking shots that led to rebounds for scores by Bulldog teammates. Grace Stowe finished what she started in the sixth minute for Ottumwa, blocking a clearing pass by the Scarlets leading to an instant attack that resulted in shots by both Stowe and Vasconez, pulling Des Moines East goal keeper Sophia Gonzalez away from the net.
From there, Stowe battled right on the goal line with Scarlet defenders to try and get the ball into the net. The Bulldog freshman finally got the ball into the inside corner of the goal, giving Ottumwa a 1-0 lead.
"I've never had anything like that happen where I've blocked a ball right back to the goal," Stowe said. "There was a lot going on in my mind. I'm just glad I was able to get the ball in, because I did not think it was going in when I kicked it off their defender. It was pretty tough. They were working hard to keep it out."
Stowe wasn't done scoring tough goals. After Vasconez found the back of the net in the 17th minute, Stowe was able to make the most of a corner kick in the 22nd minute making a run to the net getting a foot on the ball to put Ottumwa up 3-0.
"We are starting something new on our corners and we practiced it (on Thursday night)," Stowe said. "My goal was to crash right in front of the goalie. It got it off my toe. I didn't even know I hit it at first."
Stowe had two hard-earned goals for the Bulldogs. Both Vasconez and Samia Argueta had beautiful strikes with a kick by Vasconez in the 24th minute giving Ottumwa a 4-0 lead before Argueta struck a one-footed laser from 25 yards out off a blocked shot by the Scarlets in the 27th minute.
"That might have been our best victory of the season just in terms of how well we played from start to finish," Ottumwa head girls soccer coach Matthew Erlandson said. "I knew Des Moines East would be a good team, but our girls just came out and dominated."
Vasconez completed her first high school hat trick by scoring a goal just 59 seconds into the second half. Mia Garza-Trejo recorded a pair of assists and led the Bulldogs with seven shots on goal, on more than the entire team total of Des Moines East (4-10, 4-4 Iowa Alliance) earning the first win in the last 12 meetings between the programs.
"That might have been the most dominant performance Mia's had for us in the past two years," Erlandson said. "Even though she didn't score a goal, she set up all six of those goals. She had three to four people on her at times and she found the open feet of her teammates. Everyone else just had to do their job. They couldn't stop her. She was getting the ball in places other people wouldn't be able to get it to. She just controlled the midfield for us."
Ottumwa heads to Marshalltown on Tuesday looking to make program history by recording their eighth win of the season. The Bulldogs return home for Senior Night next Monday night against Mount Pleasant to wrap up the regular season with a good chance of hosting the program's first postseason match when the regional pairings are announced.
If Friday night was any indication, the good times may just be getting started for Ottumwa girls soccer.
"It helps to have the type of support we had in the stands," Vasconez said. "It shows that people are supporting us and care about us. We're not just hidden from all the other sports in the spring. It shows that we're becoming a better team and a better community."
