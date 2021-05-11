OTTUMWA — Des Moines Lincoln came out of the gate in scoring mode Tuesday night at Schafer Stadium in a CIML Metro Conference girls soccer match with the Ottumwa Bulldogs.
The Railsplitters hammered out six goals in just 13 minutes of play, eventually clinching a 10-0 win almost 18 minutes into the second half. Ottumwa suffered a third straight shutout loss.
Following a near miss on a corner shot by Lincoln just one minute into the contest, the Railsplitters again teed up the soccer ball from the left corner with 37:18 on the clock and struck for their first goal. Ottumwa (2-9, 0-4 CIML Metro) was called for a tripping foul that resulted in a free kick for Lincoln just 20 yards from the goal for the second Railsplitter score came with 36:14 remaining in the first half of play.
Lincoln (6-6, 3-1 Metro) would score off a corner kick with 35:07, then followed with a break-a-way goal at the 31:20 mark to put the Railsplitters up 4-0. Following another break-a-way goal with 29:11 left in the first half, Lincoln scored off a corner kick on a direct shot into the goal with 26:58 as Ottumwa trailed 6-0.
The Ottumwa defense slowed things up for the remainder of the first half, holding the Railsplitters to just two more goals over the final 26 minutes. The Bulldogs trailed 8-0 heading into the second half.
"Last week, we changed formations and went into a more defensive mode," lamented Ottumwa Bulldog head coach Shayla Robinson. "We felt this would be more of a defensive game for us."
During the second half of play, Lincoln's Brissa Parra hit a goal at 37:26 to put the Railsplitters in a position to end the game early with just one more goal. That goal came at 22:04 to end the contest on the mercy rule.
"Stephanie Cordova had three quality shots on goal," noted Robinson. "I was also pleased to see our goal keeper come out and be more aggressive."
Des Moines Lincoln finished with 16 shots on goal to Ottumwa's three shots on goal for the night. Ottumwa hosts CIML Metro conference-leading Des Moines Roosevelt on Friday night at Schafer Stadium starting at 7 p.m.