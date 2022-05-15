DES MOINES – Isabel Davis recorded a hat trick for Des Moines Roosevelt, scoring three goals on just five shots, as the Roughriders scored seven goals in the first half on the way to a 10-0 CIML Metro conference shutout win over Ottumwa on Friday night at the James W. Cownie Soccer Complex.
Mijara Robinson and Mary Kitundu each scored a pair of goals for Roosevelt. Ottumwa, playing shorthanded, finished with just four shots on goal.
"We were down three starters," Ottumwa head girls soccer coach Matthew Erlandson said. "They played tough, but Roosevelt is just good."
Ottumwa (4-12, 2-4 CIML Metro) wraps up the regular season on Thursday at Fairfield.