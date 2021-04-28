OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa girls' soccer team was looking for a change of direction when they hosted Des Moines East in soccer at Schafer Stadium on Tuesday night.
Entering the CIML contest with Des Moines East (3-6, 1-3 CIML Metro), the Bulldogs looked like they might end their three-game losing streak early on. Ottumwa took the first shot on goal with Mia Garza just missing on a corner shot.
"One of the things we have been working on is scoring from the corner," noted Ottumwa head coach Shayla Robinson.
In quick order, Ottumwa again got the ball. This time, Maria Francisco took the ball right up the middle of the field and put the ball past Kathy Flores-Arguerta, giving the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead with just two minutes gone off the clock.
Ottumwa's jubilee would be short lived. The Scarlets of East High scored two goals in the span of two minutes, taking a 2-1 lead with less than five minutes gone in the match.
With 29:20 on the clock, East would increase their lead on a free kick by Jasmine Valadez-Chaves from 35 yards out to take a 3-1 lead. The Scarlets would hit their final goal of the first half on a strike by Jenny Berber-Marquez with just 1:43 left to play in the first half, sending Ottumwa into the second half trailing 4-1.
The second half was not kind to the Bulldogs. East scored just 20 seconds into the second period as Jazmin Maceda capitalized on a turnover kicking off a four-goal rally that would clinch an 8-1 CIML Metro conference win for the Scarlets.
With most of the game played on the Ottumwa half of the field, the Bulldogs only managed three shots on goal in the second half. Some hope remained with two saves by Lizeth Lopez, who came on to relive Kelly Garcia-Salas in the fifth minute.
The Scarlets would close out the half with three more goals, including a score with just 16 seconds remaining in the contest by America Munguia. The East junior recorded a hat trick and led all players with seven shots.
"We are stressing that our players can't give up on their teammates, and that it is a team game." stated Robinson. "We need to focus on our communication in practice this week."
Taylor Mulligan's goal less than seven minutes into the match set the tone for another tough night in the Central Iowa Metropolitan League for Ottumwa on Friday night at Urbandale.
Gracie Marks, Maria Long and Avery Van Quathem each scored a pair of goals in the first half for Urbandale, ending Friday's CIML crossover contest with the Bulldogs after just 40 minutes at Frerichs Field. The J-Hawks clinched a 10-0 victory on Van Quathem's second goal with under two minutes left in the half, ensuring the match would end on the 10-goal mercy rule after the first 40 minutes.
Ottumwa (2-5, 0-1) hosts Des Moines Hoover at Schafer Stadium. Kickoff for the CIML Metro contest is set for 6 p.m.
"Hoover is a similar opponent to East High," assessed Robinson. "It should be a pretty even game."