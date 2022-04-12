OTTUMWA — Mickey Stephens might as well have been wearing a cape.
The Centerville came to the rescue when the Redette girls soccer team needed her the most. After scoring her fourth goal of the season and setting up Natalie Craver's first goal, Stephens made one final play on the defensive end of the field blocking a shot by Stephanie Sagal-Cordova in the final minute, preserving Centerville's second 2-1 win of the season over the Ottumwa Bulldogs at Schafer Stadium on Monday.
"I just tried to get back so we could clear everything out and get the ball up to our forwards," said Stephens, who secured Centerville's 2-1 win earlier this season over Ottumwa by clearing a ball down the field in the final minute. "All I'm trying to do is get the ball out of there and make sure they're not scoring in the last minute."
Had it not been for the block, Sagal-Cordova's shot might have either tied the match or at least provided the Bulldogs with a chance to force overtime after trailing by two goals. For the first time this season, Ottumwa (0-5) responded after giving up a goal consistently attacking the Redette defense leading to a foul off a corner kick with 3:32 left leading to a penalty kick by Mia Garza that cut Centerville's lead to 2-1.
"We really dominated in the first 13 minutes of the match, but we just couldn't capitalize," Ottumwa head girls soccer coach Matthew Erlandson said. "Getting down two goals is a tough deficit in any match. My message to the girls was to win the second half. We did that. I'll take small victories. We did change some things up do to an injury that, I think, allowed us to move a lot better in the second half."
Jadyn Hallgren moved from the wing to the center for the Bulldogs, playing to her strengths by feeding the ball to open teammates. As a result, Ottumwa finished the night with a season-high 22 shots including 13 on goal with 12 shots coming in the final 40 minutes.
"Jadyn's a pass-first type of player and she really did a great job disturbing a lot of really good feeds to our players on the wings," Erlandson said. "That helped the flow of the game. We also moved Maria (Francisco) out from a defensive midfielder to a wing and another one of our center-mids, Stephanie (Mendoza), back to a stopper position.
"I think we played a lot better that way. We were a lot more organized. It gives us something to work with."
While the Bulldogs was able to create more opportunities to score, Centerville's defense would ultimately prove to be the difference in the match. Stephens scored the first goal of the match by weaving through the Bulldog defense in the 13th minute, something that Garza and the rest of the Bulldogs were unable to get as athletic defenders like Allison Casteel, Abby Drew and Breckyn Carney prevented the same type of runs to the net.
"It was pretty nerve-racking when you're facing down that type of pressure. The goal is to just get the ball out of the middle and get the ball out to the sides to prevent any one-on-one chances with the goalie," Casteel said. "You just try to keep a level head. We have a pretty fast defense and we're pretty quick. We can match up pretty well with their fast attackers."
Even when Ottumwa was able to get a shot at the net, Allison's cousin had her back. Madison Casteel made 12 saves on the night, giving Centerville's sophomore net minder 60 stops in five matches.
"Madison has been playing fantastic soccer. The last two weeks at practice have been the best two weeks of soccer that she's had," Centerville head girls soccer coach Tony Kurimski said. "She's still learning the game. You can just see her grow every day at practice."
It helps having to defend Stephens, Centerville's top goal scorer and a future Indian Hills Warrior, as well as several other quality attackers during practice for the Redettes. That attack led to the decisive second goal of the match scored by Craver who followed a shot that struck the post off the foot of Stephens, giving Centerville a 2-0 lead with just over eight minutes left in the first half.
"My teammates do a great job setting me up with great passes through the defense, so anytime I can help them score it feels great," Stephens said. "That was great positioning on Noelle's part right there. She got in the right spot at the right time and got the winning goal for us."
The win was the third one-goal victory of the season for the Redettes. Centerville (3-2) will look to top another CIML Metro team next Monday at Des Moines North.
"I'm starting to notice a few extra gray hairs when I go to shave each morning," Kurimski joked. "I told the girls after the match that not every win has to be this dramatic."