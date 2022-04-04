CENTERVILLE — Saturday was a first for the Centerville soccer program, playing on the new field turf at Paul Johnson Field for the first time.
Saturday was also a first for Abby Warner. The Pella sophomore had her first ever 10-goal day.
Warner scored five of the seven goals scored in each of No. 12 (2A) Pella's 7-0 wins over Ottumwa and Centerville. Entering the day with just two goals on the season, Warner caught Van Meter sophomore Eden Moore for the state lead in goals scored by firing five balls into the net against the Bulldogs before using her head to take the outright state lead while kicking off another five-goal effort in the championship match against the Redettes.
"That was probably my favorite goal of the day," Warner said of her header into the net off a cross from Anna Vanderwall in the ninth minute against Centerville. "I've had one in past seasons. I really like to use my head to get the ball in the back of the goal. I work on it pretty often. I try to get at least a couple to keep the feel so I can use it during a match."
Warner, a first-team all-state selection by the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association after scoring 26 goals as a freshman last spring, proved to be relentless on Saturday. Having scored both goals for Pella during a season-opening 2-0 win over Winterset last Tuesday, Warner continued to pace the Little Dutch in Centerville scoring less than four minutes after the opening kickoff against Ottumwa before recording her first hat trick of the day in just 16 minutes of action.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, managed just one shot at the goal in 60 minutes against Pella. Warner scored the first four goals of Saturday's second match in the tournament before second-half scores by Lauren Mace and Claire Smock gave the Little Dutch a 6-0 lead over Ottumwa.
"We were flat. We didn't have the intensity we needed when we came out early on," Ottumwa head girls soccer coach Matthew Erlandson said. "It happens sometimes. We weren't ready and it showed."
Warner and Pella (3-0) proved to be consistently relentless by matching their domination on both ends of the field against Centerville in the third and final match of the day. Warner's header was the first of three goals scored in just over 16 minutes against the Redettes, who like Ottumwa struggled to find any way of countering the Little Dutch managing to get the ball within 20 yards of Pella goal keeper Haley Van Houweling only four times in 60 minutes with Van Houweling easily scooping up the ball each time to cut off any hopes of a true Centerville scoring threat.
"Pella is obviously very skilled. Those girls have been playing soccer together since they were 5-years-old," Centerville head girls soccer coach Tony Kurimski said. "Some of our girls play rec league soccer. Maybe a few of them have played the sport growing up, but for the most part, they're not learning the fundamentals until they get to me at the high school level. It's important to test our girls and see what we have."
Mickey Stephens once again showed her skill set on Saturday, scoring her 57th and 58th career goals for the Redettes in a thrilling 2-1 win over Ottumwa to open the tournament. After tying the score with a penalty kick at the end of the first half, Stephens finally snapped the tie with 90 seconds left making a run over 50 yards down the field before beating two Bulldog defenders and scoring the goal that clinched Centerville's first win of the season.
"I was contemplating whether to cross it over to our forward, Faith (Owens), or just keep going," Stephens said. "I just trusted my gut and took the shot. Luckily, it went in."
Stephens wasn't done producing dramatic goals at home, scoring the game winner with 1:20 left in overtime as the Redettes won a dramatic 3-2 decision over Grand View Christian on Monday. Owens would send the match into overtime by finishing off a corner kick from Josie Morrow with just 1:18 left in regulation.
Mia Garza with less than six minutes left in the first half of Saturday's opener, giving Ottumwa a 1-0 lead for the second straight match. Just as was the case against Pella Christian last Tuesday, however, miscues defending the goal led to a match-tying penalty kick and eventually a long run down the field that ended with the opposing team's top player scoring the decisive goal after giving up a long run to Joselyn Terpstra that resulted in a golden goal scored in overtime by Pella Christian that resulted in a season-opening 3-2 loss for the young Bulldogs.
"We just have some mental mistakes that we need to overcome. We can't have those defensive breakdowns late in halves that we just can't have happen," Erlandson said. "We just have to play tougher and win those 50-50 balls."
Ottumwa had little time to rest, returning to the field Monday for a road test at No. 13 (3A) Johnston. The Dragons won 10-0, dropping the Bulldogs to 0-4 on the season.
"We just have to keep improving," Erlandson said. "We're a fairly young team. For a lot of these girls, this is their first time out for soccer. That makes it really difficult, but we're going to keep training them up and keep coaching them up expecting good things out of it."
Ottumwa and Centerville (2-2) will meet again next week at Schafer Stadium. Action will begin next Monday starting at 5:30 p.m.