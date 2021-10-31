FORT DODGE – Painful.
That's how Serene Thompson summed up her first run at the Iowa High School State Cross-Country championship meet on Saturday.
The Albia freshman closed out a fantastic first season as a varsity athlete by leading the young Lady Dees to a 13th-place finish among the Class 2A girls. Thompson was the first Albia runner to cross the finish line after running over three miles around the Lakeside Memorial Golf Course, posting the second-fastest time of any area female athlete to run in either of the two state girls races on the second day of the state meet.
Thompson officially finished 31st in her state debut, posting a time of 20:23.62 that was almost half-a-minute faster than her South Central Conference championship-winning time of 20:53.26 and almost 26 seconds faster than her 26th-place finish last week in the state qualifying meet. Only Twin Cedars junior Rylee Dunkin, who earned a third state medal with a 12th-place finish in the Class 1A race, posted a better time among area female runners on Saturday crossing the finish line in 20:06.17.
For Dunkin, it was her third time running against some of the state's top female prep cross-country talents. Thompson was experiencing the feel of running against the best in the state for the first time, taking off with 130 fellow athletes pushing a torrid pace from the start.
"You're pushing yourself to your limit. Your pushing yourself against 130 of the best runners in the state. You're trying to do your best and you're trying to catch one more runner in front of you," Thompson said. "Every runner here has been trained to go get one more, so you're pushing and speeding up while getting caught behind people. That doesn't feel very good."
After pushing herself for three miles up and down the course, Thompson experienced the long final run straight to the chute from well over 300 yards away to finish each state race for the first time.
"It feels super long. It feels like you're running and you're not getting anywhere," Thompson said. "You're trying to go fast. You're trying not to let anyone get ahead of you because you've worked so hard to get to where you are. That's basically what I found myself saying at the end. Don't let somebody beat you now. Stay ahead of them and get one more. That's all you really can do."
Thompson was the first of six Albia underclassmen to make their state debuts on Saturday. Sophomore Avery Major edged freshman teammate Olivia Sheffield for 59th place by less than a second as Major claimed 59th in the 2A girls race in 21:06.57 while Sheffield finished 60th in 21:07.18. Lily Buckingham (93rd, 21:57.35), Juliana Brown (110th, 22:41.48) and Makenna Cronin (123rd, 23:32.49) were the next three Lady Dees to make the long journey to the finish at state while senior Ellie Martin, spurred on by her younger teammates, finished her one and only state cross-country race posting a time of 24:22.4 to finish 126th just a few miles up the road from where older sister Abigail caught the final out to cap a 3A state softball championship win for the Albia softball team 16 months earlier.
"Our girls worked really hard to get us here," Martin said. "It's really special to be a part of something like this. It was kind of scary at first, but once you ease into it, by about a mile in you kind of settle in and set your pace."
While the Albia girls were just getting started with six runners returning next year to hopefully make a return trip to state, the Pekin girls were saying goodbye to several seniors who have been part of continuing a run of 18 straight trips to the state cross-country meet. The Panthers finished fifth in 1A on Saturday afternoon, narrowly missing out on a team trophy for the second straight year finishing with 177 points, just 17 shy of St. Edmond for the third and final trophy given out to each team in each class.
This year, however, Pekin head coach Davis Eidahl was proud of the effort given by the Panthers in giving it their best shot to bring a trophy back to the Keokuk County school.
"This is the best we've run. The spread was even. The girls all ran as well as they could," Eidahl said. "We beat Earlham (177-235) pretty easily to avenge that loss to them at the state qualifier. Getting within 17 points of third place is probably as close as we could get.
"I can't complain. We had everybody back from last year, but we lost three girls that didn't run a bit this year in Lily Fariss and the Reneker twins (Sabrina and Lilly). We had to adjust a little bit. I thought, with what we had, the girls overachieved. They worked hard and did well. I'm probably as happy with these girls as I've been with the teams we've had that have finished first or second in the state."
Lauren Derscheid came within a minute of earning an all-state medal for the Panthers, edging out sophomore teammate Lauren Steigleder for the top time among the Pekin girls on Saturday finishing her high school cross-country career posting a time of 20:58.32. Steigleder finished 26th in 21:05.02, also within a minute of a state medal, while senior teammates Mia Clark (77th, 22:26.29), Sarah Eubanks (87th, 22:37.18), Zoey Johnson (99th, 22:58.32) and Emily Laumeyer (124th, 23:52.82) made last run together at state along with sophomore teammate Audrey Fariss, who finished 93rd in 22:43.06.
"It's really awesome to not only run at state four straight years, but to do it with my teammates," Derscheid said. "It's just about having a good team bond. We all have different strengths and we all push each other. I'm going to miss these girls and all the fun memories we made together."