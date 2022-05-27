MARSHALLTOWN — They were the best two golfers in the South Iowa Cedar League. They were the best two golfers in Class 1A, Region 3.
As it turned out, Greenlee Smock and Madelynn Hornback were the two best golfers in the state. At least in the 1A girls state golf tournament.
Smock and Hornback finished the final 18 holes of the season exactly where they started it. Smock brought home her second straight state individual title as the Lynnville-Sully junior posted rounds of 75 and 79, the only golfer to break 80 on the testing American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown, finishing nine shots ahead of the field with Hornback ultimately finishing in second place with rounds of 81 and 82 for two-time state qualifier Sigourney.
Smock, the only player representing Lynnville-Sully, watched for nearly three hours as the remainder of the final round played out after salvaging a bogey out of the sand on the tricky par 3 18th, closing her day out early in the afternoon. Before finally getting her hands on her second straight state championship trophy, Smock watched from the bench on the ninth hole several groups that included many familiar faces from Sigourney, SICL opponents in many sports.
"It's awesome to represent the South Iowa Cedar League this way. It's super cool to get to share in the moment with Madelynn and several of her teammates," Smock said. "It doesn't happen very often that two players from the same conference can represent that conference this way. I'm glad that we got that done. It's pretty amazing."
Smock was able to avoid major trouble on the course that ultimately proved to be the toughest to score on among the four state tournaments being contests Thursday and Friday. Par made the difference for Smock, who racked up 11 of them during the final round to preserve the clubhouse lead by a single shot over New London sophomore Taylor Phillips, who got to +12 herself at one point after racking up an early birdie on the par 5 third.
Ultimately, the American Legion course would take its toll on almost everyone throughout the final round. Phillips bogeyed three of her final five holes on the front side of the course and failed to record a par on any of the final 10 holes, falling back with a 44 on the back nine into a tie for third with Grundy Center junior Abbie Lindeman.
"It was definitely stressful during those last few hours. I was definitely checking out the leaderboard, because you never know what might be happening out there," Smock said. "I knew they'd have to shoot some pretty good scores, but you never know. It's pretty special. I think my hard work has paid off. I'm just happy to be here."
Hornback finished with rounds of 81 and 82, earning the state silver medal by three strokes. Sigourney, coming off a 10th-place finish at state last season, finished seventh this season improving by four shots on Friday after opening with a 400 on Thursday, finishing at 796 rallying past West Branch after opening the day five shots behind the Bears in eighth place.
"Madelynn played excellent for us all week and put herself in great position to earn that medal, but it takes four scores for the team total," Sigourney head golf coach Zach Tremmel said. "I thought Reggie Talbert was huge for us (103-104-207). She shot way under her average twice and put us in position to improve on how we finished last season."