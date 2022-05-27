Sigourney senior Madelynn Hornback (left) shows off her state medal for finishing second individually in the Class 1A girls state golf tournament on Friday at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown standing next to friend and South Iowa Cedar League rival Greenlee Smock. The Lynnville-Sully native (right) won her second straight 1A state individual championship with rounds of 79 and 75, beating Hornback by nine shots.