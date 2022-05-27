IOWA CITY — Tess Paton finished just a few points shy of winning a regional title and, perhaps, one of the top four seeds in the Class 1A girls state tennis tournament.
On Friday, a few more points separated Paton from earning a spot in the final four of the state singles tournament for second straight year. Spirit Lake junior Catherine Straus ended the Fairfield senior's hope of battling for a state championship by pulling out a grueling state quarterfinal win, edging Paton 7-1 in the decisive third set tiebreaker to advance into the championship semifinals with a 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 win at the University of Iowa Hawkeye Tennis Center.
Both Paton and Albia senior Tanae Thiravong finished one win shy of clinching a top-eight finish at the girls state tennis tournament, falling short of a consolation-round win that would have extended the season into Saturday for both area players. After being swept by top-ranked Shenandoah senior Le Yuan Sun 6-0 and 6-3, Thiravong picked up her first and only state tournament win matching Paton in sweeping Kuemper Catholic senior Samantha Tidgren.
Paton advanced into the state tournament quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-2 win on Friday morning over Tidgren. Thiravong would stay alive in the tournament, sweeping Tidgren 6-3, 6-3 in a first-round consolation match.
Thiravong's season would come to an end with a 6-3, 6-3 loss to a familiar foe for Paton. Davenport Assumption junior Mary Rolfstad, who won the third-set tiebreaker in the regional championship match over Paton earlier this month, stayed alive with a state tournament win over Thiravong.
Paton, meanwhile, could not recover from the grueling battle with Straus in the quarterfinal round. Glenwood senior Coryl Matheny swept Paton in a second-round consolation match, winning 6-2 and 6-4 preventing Paton from playing for a state tennis medal for the second straight year.