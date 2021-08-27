OTTUMWA – Mike McWilliams had planned on being at Thursday night's season opener for the Ottumwa High School girls swimming team.
"He had told me that when came to the pool a few weeks ago," Ottumwa co-head girls swimming coach Heather Simplot said. "He actually made some belts for the girls. He had come here to talk to us about that.
"It's pretty surreal not having him here."
Just nine days after the passing of the longtime head coach of the Ottumwa High School swimming program, the Bulldog girls put on a winning performance in the pool named after the hall-of-famer. Ottumwa swept all three relay races, winning seven of 11 varsity races on the way to a 95-64 win over Oskaloosa and a 92-53 win over Fairfield, opening 2-0 in a season that suddenly has taken on a new level of significance.
"I've pretty much had Mike in my life for my entire life," Simplot said. "I looked up to him, just like so many of our swimmers did. Hopefully, I'm a good influence on these kids too. Mike certainly was. It's weird to think he won't be popping in to help the girls out and give us those pearls of wisdom that he's got.
"Thinking about it, he's going to be watching every single one of our meets now," Ottumwa senior Leah Chelgren added. "It adds a whole new layer to the season for us. We wanted to do well for him. Now, we want to take it to a whole new level."
Libby Moses was emotional talking about McWilliams stepping away from coaching her prior to the start of the season just a few weeks ago. The senior was emotional again on Thursday talking about the passing of McWilliams. Funeral services for the former Ottumwa swimming coach were held just two days before Ottumwa's season-opening triangular.
"I miss him a lot. He's always going to be with me no matter what," Moses said of McWilliams. "He was one of my biggest supporters. Not having him here for my senior year is one of the hardest things I've had to go through."
Moses led Ottumwa in total yards swam on Thursday, swimming a leg in all three relay wins for the Bulldogs while also picking up an individual victory in the longest race of the night. Moses pulled away from Fairfield senior Emma Clubb to win the 500-yard freestyle, finishing the 20-lap race in 6:49.18.
"It wasn't too bad until I got to the 17th lap. That's when I really started to feel it," Moses said. "Those are the times you have to remind yourself your almost done with the race, so you just try to sprint to the end.
"I felt pretty good. It felt pretty consistent throughout the race. I've been working a lot on my endurance these past few weeks. I definitely think that helped me."
Just for a little added insurance, Moses had encouragement each time down the pool coming from Chelgren. Before scoring her own win for Ottumwa in the 100-yard backstroke (1:06.68), Chelgren held the card indicating how many laps were left for Moses while shouting encouragement to her teammate each time down the pool.
"I've held Libby's cards every time she's swam the 500. We have a joke that I'm one of the only people you can hear yell," Chelgren said. "In a lot cases, she'll tell me to just yell something. No matter what it is, as soon as I'm at the wall, just yell at me. There are times I've swam the 500 where my googles filled up with water and I couldn't see anything. Libby was the one yelling so loud that it let it me know where I was in the race.
"I love Libby. She's been my teammate for so long. We have such a good connection. Doing something like makes it so much fun to be her teammate."
Willow Larsen, a friend and fellow state qualifier with Moses and Chelgren, scored a pair of wins on Thursday for Fairfield as the Trojans fell just short of Oskaloosa in the third dual result of the night 79-65. After pulling away from Ottumwa senior Mac Payne to win the 200-yard individual medley in 2:25.6, Larsen won the 100-yard breaststroke by almost nine seconds over OHS freshman Lilly Morrison, finishing the race in 1:14.59.
"I love swimming against these girls. They really push me. We love to race each other," Larsen said of swimming against Ottumwa's returning state qualifiers. "I was really happy with the 200 individual medley. I think I can lower my time in the butterfly if I keep working on it. I'd like to make it to state this year in two events. We'd like to get a relay team up to state as well. Those are some of the goals we've got for this season."
Clubb picked up the 50 freestyle win for Fairfield (0-2), edging Oskaloosa junior Callie Lindgren with a time of 28-75 seconds. Morrison scored her first win for Ottumwa, topping teammate Drennan Lindberg in the 200 freestyle in 2:21.34.
"I feel happy to pick up that first varsity win," Morrison said. "Heather just told me to give it my best. I just sprinted out there. It's exciting to see first place next to your name."