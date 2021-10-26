FAIRFIELD – The band was back together on Monday night at the Fairfield Park and Recreation Pool.
Now, the band will head into the portion of the season every high school swimmers loves.
"Taper time!"
Leah Chelgren and Libby Moses, among others, talked about those two magic words signaling the preparation period for the next two weeks prior to the state qualifying meets scheduled for Nov. 6. The Ottumwa seniors will be seeking to advance to the Iowa Girls High School state swimming meet for the third straight year at the Trailpoint Aquatics and Wellness Center in Ankeny one week from Saturday.
The final meet of the regular season, however, allowed Moses and Chelgren to join state-qualifying teammates Ava Johnson and Mac Payne for the three relay races the OHS teammates took to state last season. Ottumwa's state-qualifying foursome posted times of 2:04.19 in the 200-yard medley, 1:50.28 in the 200-yard free relay and 4:05.25 in the 400-yard free relay during a dual with Fairfield on Monday.
"We haven't really swam as a whole relay that much this year," Chelgren said. "It was kind of nice to have everybody back and get the vibe for it before we head to regionals and state.
"We weren't really expecting to do as well as we did. Our 200 free relay is very close to the school record. We keep doing the math in our heads and, especially with taper coming up, I think it's going to be pretty easy to get that record."
Chelgren added a win in the 200-yard freestyle, posting a time of 2:08.98. The Ottumwa senior will turn her attention to qualifying for state in the relays, but also might have a chance to make a run at qualifying for an individual event.
"I've kind of run into a little bit of a problem in determining what I'll be swimming at regionals. We're kind of stuck between the 200 free and the 100 backstroke," Chelgren said. "I had some impressive times during state and regionals during YMCA season. I haven't been able to produce those times again.
"At this point, I'm putting in (OHS head swimming coach) Heather's (Simplot) hands. She's my coach and she's been my coach for years. I fully trust that she knows what is best for me. If she believes I can do my best in either of those two races, I will do my best at whatever she puts me in."
Simplot talked about where the Bulldogs stand after wrapping up the regular season on Monday at Fairfield. Ottumwa again figures to have its best chance to state qualification in the relay races with some individuals having opportunities to potentially surprise such as freshman Lilly Morrison, who won the 500-yard freestyle race on Monday in 6:01.54.
"Our relays are faster than where we were at this point last year, so the hope is they'll drop a lot of time once again," Simplot said. "I also think Mac is right there in the 50 freestyle. I think she's just going to blast it out of the water after she tappers. She might get into the 24-25 second range.
"It's just a matter now of figuring out the right combination, but I think it's all coming together at the right time. The girls are even more confident than they were last year. They're faster than they were. They're primed and ready to go."
The missing piece for the past few weeks has been Moses, who swam a winning time of 1:11.06 in the 100-yard butterfly along with taking in part in the three relay wins on Monday. The senior swimmer has been battling a nagging back injury and, most recently, a sinus infection that led to breathing problems during Ottumwa's CIML Metro conference dual at Des Moines Roosevelt back on Oct. 5.
"It's been a crazy month trying to get back to it," Moses said. "I feel a lot better. It's still kind of there, but I just have to fight through it for the rest of the season."
Willow Larsen continued on her quest to return to state for the Fairfield Trojans on Monday, winning the 200-yard individual medley in 2:23.83 before taking first place in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:00.8. Senior Night for the Fairfield swimmers also featured wins for two of the honorees as Grace Sobaski won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:23.67 while Emma Clubb won a dash to the finish in the 50-yard freestyle, edging Morrison by less than half-a-second in a time of 28.76.
"This has been a tough year for me. I've been struggling with hip problems this whole season that I've been trying to recover from," Clubb said. "It always helps you improve your time when you're battling to the end to win a race. It was scary, but it definitely knocked down my time."
Fairfield has one more regular-season meet to host with Oskaloosa and Keokuk swimming against the Trojans at the Park and Recreation pool in Jefferson County on Thursday starting at 5 p.m. Fairfield will compete at Summit Middle School in Johnston for their state qualifying meet on Nov. 6.