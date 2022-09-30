Girls swimming: Bulldogs celebrate Senior Night

OTTUMWA — Small but mighty.
The Ottumwa girls swimming team may not show up for meets with as many student athletes as other teams. What the Bulldogs lack in numbers, however, they more than make up for in talent and togetherness.
Case in point, Senior Night 2022. The Bulldogs honored their only two seniors, Mac Payne and Sara McElroy, while earning a triangular win over visiting Centerville and Keokuk on Thursday with 84 points, beating the Redettes by 43 and the Chiefs by 68.
"I've seen Senior Night ceremonies happen so many times. I blinked and it was done," said Payne, a three-time state qualifier and co-owner of two program records. "I cried a little bit. I was expecting to. I don't know how to feel about it."
The night started for Payne, McElroy and the rest of the Bulldog swimmers with something of a surprise. The team was greeted by the Ottumwa High School fight song played in person by members of the OHS marching band.
"I don't know who planned that, but we had no idea it was coming," Payne joked. "It definitely got us moving."
Payne opened the night teaming up with Willow Larsen, Ava and Finley Johnson to win the 200-yard medley relay in 2:01.69. Payne added a 27.52-second winning swim in the 50-yard freestyle before winning the 200-yard free relay in 2:02.02 with Finley Johnson, Lilly Morrison and Hallie Leonard.
"I may not have swam my greatest in the meet, but I don't even care about that," Payne said. "I'm just glad that I could have my Senior Night and focus on the seniority part of the season."
McElroy, meanwhile, swam in three of the final four races of Senior Night including a second-place swim in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:40.54. All three swims came after the emotional Senior Night ceremonies in which both Payne and McElroy shared hugs with current OHS head girls swimming coach Staci Bergman and Cherie Langland, Bergman's assistant this year and a longtime coach for all Ottumwa swimmers over the past decade.
"I'm really going to miss Cherie. I'm really going to miss Mac. I've been swimming with them for so long," McElroy said. "The biggest thing that I'm going to miss is being with these girls as a group. Swimming practice is always fun. It's not been so much about winning. It's been about being together with this team."
Bergman, who took over as the program's head coach this season, talked about the leadership in the pool shown by Payne and McElroy. The seniors have help set the tone for a program that continues to be driven by positive encouragement from each and every member of the team.
"One of the great things for me is just getting to know Mac and Sara," Bergman said. "I've been teaching and coaching in the district for 12 years. I've had a lot of these girls as students and I'm very familiar with a lot of them, but I had never got the chance to teach or coach either Sara or Mac before this year. Just getting to develop that personal relationship with both of them has meant a lot to me. It's meant a lot to develop those memories throughout the season with them."
Larsen, meanwhile, had a busy night of her own as Ottumwa's most recent home swimming meet came right in the middle of Fairfield's Homecoming Week. Before heading back to Jefferson County to help the junior class win the annual Powderpuff football game at Trojan Stadium, Larsen won the 200-yard individual medley for the Bulldogs in 2:20.64.
"I'm very excited about that time. I don't think I've ever gone that fast before," Larsen said. "I'm also pretty close to a state-quality time in the breaststroke. It'd be kind of hard to swim that and the backstroke since those races come back-to-back. Our 200 free relay also has a really good chance of making it to state as does our 400 free relay."
Of course, Larsen already has a spot in this year's state swimming meet locked up having clinched a berth in the 100-yard backstroke with a program-record time of 59.24 seconds less than two weeks ago in Marshalltown. Larsen plans to be back swimming in the event when Ottumwa hosts Des Moines East in an Iowa Alliance Conference dual on Tuesday.
"I've been taking a little break from it, but I'm planning on going after the pool record (59.97) on Tuesday," Larsen said. "It's very exciting and a big relief to have hit that mark. It took a lot of pressure off my shoulders. I'm very excited to see if I keep bringing it lower and lower as the season goes on."
Centerville picked up a pair of wins in the pool on Thursday as well. Lexi Cox edged Ottumwa's Hannalee Songer in the 100-yard backstroke, winning the race in 1:26.9 for the Redettes, while Brynn Clark swam to a victory in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:22.33 as the only swimmer in the race.
"It was kind of hard to push myself with no one else in the pool," Clark said. "I just told myself not to be worried about the time. I focused on pacing myself and getting through the race without struggling at any point."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.